Airport firewise with state and town

The corner of the 14 acres of land Payson and the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management will clear of brush to protect it from wildfire. The project will start this fall.

Get ready to hear chain saws and chippers up by the airport this fall — the Payson Fire Department will launch a 14-acre thinning project with support from the federal and state governments.

Payson has benefited from Gov. Doug Ducey’s Healthy Forest Initiative and its funding, wrote PFD staff in a press release. The program encourages strengthening partnerships between local, state and federal agencies to reduce wildfire hazards in the wildland-urban interface.

