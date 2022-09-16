Payson has benefited from Governor Doug Ducey’s Healthy Forest Initiative and its funding, wrote PFD staff in a press release. The innovative program encourages strengthening partnerships between local, state and federal agencies to reduce wildfire hazards in the urban – wildfire interface.
Get ready to hear chain saws and chippers up by the airport this fall — the Payson Fire Department will launch a 14-acre thinning project with support from the federal and state governments.
Payson has benefited from Gov. Doug Ducey’s Healthy Forest Initiative and its funding, wrote PFD staff in a press release. The program encourages strengthening partnerships between local, state and federal agencies to reduce wildfire hazards in the wildland-urban interface.
Removing brush is at the top of the list.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will mitigate acreage owned by both the town and state at the southwest corner of West Airport Road and North Falconcrest Drive near the airport.
“The parcel is approximately 13.46 acres of state-owned land, plus the DFFM has generously agreed to include approximately 1.4 acres of the town-owned property in this project at no cost to the town,” wrote staff.
The project will thin hazardous vegetation, remove dead brush, and take out weak, distressed, and diseased trees.
“This will make the property healthier and more resilient to wildfire,” said staff.
But that isn’t the only benefit.
“This work will provide a level of fire safety for critical town and federal infrastructure,” wrote staff.
Staff believes the “Birch Mesa project is an unprecedented example of support the State of Arizona, through DFFM, is providing to the Town of Payson and our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!