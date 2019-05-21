Phoenix Internet now offers Internet services in Payson.
They offer residential speeds up to 25x2Mbps and business speeds up to 20x5Mbps.
Phoenix Internet says it has no data caps and will not throttle speeds.
Phoenix Internet offers service in Payson along with Queen Creek, Fountain Hills, Wittmann and other communitites.
Residential speeds are 7Mbps download and 2Mbps upload at $50 a month; 15Mbps download and 2Mbps upload at $60 a month and 25Mbps download and 2Mbps upload at $70 a month, all with a one-year agreement.
Routers are $125 plus tax to buy and $9.99 plus tax a month to rent.
“Business pricing starts at $90 a month with a fixed IP address and 99.999 percent service level agreement and is highly customizable,” said Matthew Holloway, marketing director. “Potential customers should contact us to speak to an account executive and build their solution.”
As an Arizona-based ISP, their support team is located in Arizona.
Visit PhoenixInternet.com/Payson for additional information.
