This bull elk encountered a family in Rumsey Park Monday afternoon, knocking the woman to the ground. The children and the woman were able to get away and appeared to be uninjured. Before the encounter, the elk (below) was seen playing on the sand volleyball court.
Photos by DJ Craig
After an elk approached, this woman did what she could to keep the animal away from two children. They were able to run away.
We know local photographer DJ Craig for his wildlife photographs. From capturing the eagles at Green Valley Park to the elk that roam neighborhoods feeding, Craig is out most mornings searching for and documenting wildlife.
On Monday, a fun day at Rumsey Park went south quickly when a lone spike bull made his way over to the playground.
Craig spotted the elk on the beach volleyball courts, playing in the sand, jumping around and “sparring” with the boundary lines.
“After the 2-year-old got himself all worked up, he moseyed over to the adjacent playground, and that’s when things took a quick turn for the not-so-good,” Craig wrote. “A mother (I assume) with two young children, stood just outside of the nearby playground, watching the elk come closer and closer.”
Craig, who said he was some distance away shooting with his telephoto lens, watched as the two-pronged bull lowered his antlers, a show of behavior that he expected his “opponent” to join him in scrimmage.
“Thank the good Lord above that the kids were able to run away from danger and mom was able to get behind a tree,” he said. “We must remember that, as much as most of us love seeing the beautiful elk roam our neighborhoods, parks and roads, the elk are wild creatures, without the reasoning capacity that we humans have.”
Craig said he yelled at the family to back up. A man also yelled and started to walk up to help the family. Craig said he didn’t see where the woman and kids went after the encounter ended and he was not able to find them.
He said there are a few things to remember when encountering elk that just may help you avoid this type of experience:
• Keep your distance. Have an escape plan in mind before getting out your cell phone or camera. Where can I retreat that is safe?
• If you encounter an aggressive or agitated elk, back away slowly.
• If an elk reacts to your presence, you are too close.
• Signs that an elk may attack include if it grinds its teeth, sends its ears backward, curls its lips, raises the hair on its rump, kicks, stops feeding and circles.
“I debated about whether or not to post this pictorial. I know, from my own personal experience, that this mom had to be thinking, in this whirlwind moment, that she and/or her children were going to die. I decided to go ahead and share these pictures in the hope that maybe someone else may be spared this family’s fear.”
