The Pride of Payson marching band ended its first season with its new director at the semifinals at Hamilton High School on Nov. 2.
“I am pleased with the performances for the Pride of Payson this year,” said Alan Simpson, band director. “We grew and improved after each performance this season.”
The band’s show was called “Excelsior! Onward and Upward.” Some students dressed in Marvel comic book hero costumes as part of the show.
The band finished 16th out of 23 bands, but that was a notch higher than when the band went into the competition.
He said this final competition had the students on the edge of their seats.
“They were all excited to perform their show and waited with anticipation for the results of the competition,” said Simpson.
Simpson only had praise for his kids.
“We had 34 wonderful students this year. We showed the most improvement in our music performance,” he said. “Our greatest challenge was learning how we all work as a band, since this is my first year in Payson. (Overall) our goal is to put music first and we strive to accomplish our goal each day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!