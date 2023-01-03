Picking the winning ticket for the Traeger Smoker

Picking the winning ticket for the Traeger smoker (from left to right) Catherine Alston, president of the Auxiliary; Debra Swanson, Auxiliary vice president; Kate Hughes, president of PHS SkillsUSA; Chris Harold, instructor for construction technology; Hector Figueroa, Payson American Legion Post #69 Judge Advocate and smoker donor.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Kate Hughes looked nervously at the gold hopper full of 200 tickets on Dec. 27.

As the president of the SkillsUSA high school construction arts/technology program, she had the honor of picking the winning ticket for a Traeger 780 pellet smoker, donated by Payson American Legion Post #69 Judge Advocate Hector Figueroa.

