Picking the winning ticket for the Traeger smoker (from left to right) Catherine Alston, president of the Auxiliary; Debra Swanson, Auxiliary vice president; Kate Hughes, president of PHS SkillsUSA; Chris Harold, instructor for construction technology; Hector Figueroa, Payson American Legion Post #69 Judge Advocate and smoker donor.
Kate Hughes looked nervously at the gold hopper full of 200 tickets on Dec. 27.
As the president of the SkillsUSA high school construction arts/technology program, she had the honor of picking the winning ticket for a Traeger 780 pellet smoker, donated by Payson American Legion Post #69 Judge Advocate Hector Figueroa.
Helping Hughes was Chris Harold, instructor for construction/technology at Payson High.
He spent most of the time at the event praising Hughes, who has served a regional role as well as her local role. At this year’s state conference, she will participate as part of the opening ceremonies team.
All that costs money, however, said Harold.
“We have travel, hotel, and meal costs,” he said.
On top of that, contest fees run $100 per student per event.
“They can compete in two events, one leadership and one skills,” said Harold.
Contests include masonry, framing, and manage/project proposals.
The money raised from the smoker raffle will take care of some of the competition costs.
Harold said there are more ways to donate to help the construction/technology program.
“Credit for Kids (Arizona Tax Credit) goes on through April 15,” he said. “Or they can call the high school administration office and donate directly.”
To learn more, call 928-474-2233.
The idea to support the PHS construction/technology program through the raffle came from conversations between Payson Mayor Chris Higgins, MHA Foundation board member Jennifer Smith, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Figueroa.
“Hector won it originally,” said Catherine Alston, president of the Auxiliary and Debra Swanson, her vice president.
Figueroa decided to donate it back to the Auxiliary to split the proceeds between that organization and the high school. When Smith suggested all the proceeds go to PHS, the Auxiliary happily agreed.
Higgins helped to set up the event, as he did with the Christmas toy giveaway on Dec. 17, said Figueroa.
Back at the Legion, Hughes spun the hopper. Stopping, she opened its door to pick out a ticket. Harold and Hughes beamed. Although not present, Joe Dice from Gisela won the smoker. He came to the Legion later that day to take home his prize.
