pine clean up

Mike Peters, Zach Graham, Billy Chester, Bill Potter and Dominic Masse have volunteered to help clean up the Pine Cemetery.

 Karen van der Werf

An effort to clean up the historic Pine Cemetery has been helping beautify a piece of Rim Country history.

For two years, this project has been organized by Albert Hunt, Karen van der Werf and Caroline Leonard. Dottie Hearn organizes the Wreaths Across America in December honoring the 49 veterans laid to rest here.

