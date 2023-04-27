An effort to clean up the historic Pine Cemetery has been helping beautify a piece of Rim Country history.
For two years, this project has been organized by Albert Hunt, Karen van der Werf and Caroline Leonard. Dottie Hearn organizes the Wreaths Across America in December honoring the 49 veterans laid to rest here.
There is now a lighted flag pole for a special ceremony for veterans in December. Last December was the first ceremony in Pine.
Beautification projects are every April and October. More than 4,000 pounds of branches, pine needles, leaves and debris are removed during each two-hour session by the volunteers. This year, PSFD Capt. Billy Chester, Dominic Masse, Mike Peters, Zach Graham and Bill Potter helped Firewise the area.
Volunteers will remove temporary decorations and broken items during the October and April beautification projects. Residents are asked to collect any temporary special items by the second week of April and October. They also ask that there be no glass or ceramic items as these can be a hazard when they break due to the wind, snow and animals.
Additional volunteers this year included Susie Holmquist, Mary Nell Weber, Ron McCollum, Leslie Slusarzyk, Trent Hamlin, Abbygale Hubbard, Hannah Cotte, Mary Fisk, Valerie Finn, Jordan Wain, Cheryl and Steve Allred. Plan to join them for the December Wreaths Across America when an evergreen wreath is placed on every military member’s grave.
A special thanks to the many who volunteer their time and talents to this Historic Cemetery.
