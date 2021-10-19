A Pine-Strawberry firefighter has once again placed among the top three in a statewide cooking competition.
Bill Potter took third in the Second Annual Cook Like a Firefighter competition put on by the Arizona Burn Foundation (ABF).
Potter said he developed his now award-winning pulled pork and coleslaw recipe through trial and error at the firehouse.
“If (the firefighters) don’t like it they will let me know,” he said laughing.
For Potter, supporting the ABF is personal. He lost his son Brandon Ashford, 19, after he was badly burned. Brandon was at a birthday party when he poured gasoline on a campfire. The fumes ignited, traveled back to the gas can and exploded in Brandon’s hand. He was at the Arizona Burn Center for 11 months before he died of a blood clot.
Throughout, the ABF supported the family.
Potter’s wife Dawn told the Roundup last year they were like a rock for the family.
Last year, during the launch of the competition, Potter took second for his biscuits and gravy.
When the ABF reached out and asked Potter if he wanted to cook again, he whole-heartedly agreed. This year, 17 departments took place.
In all, the ABF collected $16,050 through the competition this year.
Through his donation page on the foundation’s website, Potter raised $2,145. That is enough funding for the ABF to provide fire awareness materials to 72 classrooms.
The ABF works to improve the quality of life for burn survivors and their families in Arizona, while promoting burn prevention and fire safety advocacy and education. ABF achieves this with bi-annual community smoke alarm walks, hearing-impaired alarm installations, and through the Milo & Moxie educational programs.
Potter said he already plans to compete next year and is thinking of submitting a dessert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!