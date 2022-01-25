Ronald McGhee and his partner Cynthia Coolidge ran to Payson for a few errands on Friday. They were only gone about an hour. But upon returning to their Pine home, they found firefighters working to smother flames burning through their home of five years.
The first call went out at 3:09 p.m. and several more followed. Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Capt. Zack Graham was just finishing a medical call nearby and had noticed the smoke. He and his crew checked out the smoke. While en route, the call came in reporting flames, he said.
Along with both engines and two water tenders from PSFD, the Waterwheel Fire Department sent a water tender and the Payson Fire Department sent a battalion chief and two engines, one to assist at the fire and one to be on call if another emergency came in, said Graham. It took about a dozen firefighters to bring the flames under control and keep it from spreading to other homes.
“It was a pretty fast response from the time the smoke went up,” said Luke Melser. Melser was at the Stripes Gas Station on Highway 87 and saw the smoke. He knew it was near his home. Arriving on the scene, Melser discovered a small white dog running loose. Neighbors were trying to help capture the scared little guy.
“He kept coming near me,” Melser said. Melser moved away from the growing crowd of onlookers and could finally get the dog to settle down sitting with him on the ground. Another onlooker fetched a leash, and Melser stayed with the pup until the owners arrived.
Charlie, the little white pup, was the only bright spot.
Joan Bennett, a neighbor and her houseguest Jodi Carlson, had gone for a walk at about 2:30 p.m. The pair recalled that as they passed the home that multiple dogs were barking at them as they had Bennett’s golden retriever with them. They also saw UPS make a package delivery and pointed to the packages sitting on the undamaged front porch as firefighters continued to battle hot spots inside the home. They were concerned for the other dogs.
Firefighters looked for the dogs, but it was too late.
Once McGhee and Coolidge arrived, they confirmed that there were three more dogs inside. Firefighters found Ochoa, Joliee and Wednesday dead from smoke inhalation inside the home.
“I’m a pet owner,” said Mesler. “This just breaks your heart.”
Along with the loss of the dogs, the couple had just finished remodeling the cabin.
“I just finished a $150,000 remodel,” said McGhee. “We just got on our feet.”
The cause of the fire is not conclusive, said Graham. Based on the heat and damage, it appears to have started on the back deck near a gas grill that had been used the day before.
“That was where the most heat was coming from,” Graham said. Had someone rescued the dogs, they would have likely been victims too, Graham said. Firefighters reported heat so high and smoke so thick that a person would not have survived one breath in that situation.
The couple, along with Charlie, stayed with a friend.
