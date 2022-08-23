Wisner

Pine-Stranwerry Fire Chief John Wisner in happier times when he was pinned the new chief. The fire board recently put him on adminstrative leave while they investigate employee complaints against him.

 Myndi Brogdon/

After less than two years on the job, Pine-Strawberry Fire District Chief John Wisner has been put on administrative leave.

The fire board recently agreed to hire a lawyer to investigate claims made by crew members who submitted letters complaining of Wisner’s leadership. Until then, Wisner has been put on leave since July 14.

