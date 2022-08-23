After less than two years on the job, Pine-Strawberry Fire District Chief John Wisner has been put on administrative leave.
The fire board recently agreed to hire a lawyer to investigate claims made by crew members who submitted letters complaining of Wisner’s leadership. Until then, Wisner has been put on leave since July 14.
A senior captain is reportedly holding down chief duties while Wisner is off.
The Roundup submitted a record request for the letters from crew members, but had not received them as of press time.
Fire Board President Chuck Ackerman said their lawyer was reviewing the request.
The letters reportedly describe a hostile work environment where some staff felt fearful of coming to work.
At the July 6 fire board meeting, the board went into an executive session with Wisner. When crew members requested having a representative in the meeting, Wisner objected and they could not attend.
At the end of that three-hour, closed-door meeting, the board recommended hiring an outside investigator to look into the complaints lodged by members.
At the July 13 fire board meeting, the board discussed their options, agreeing to hire a lawyer.
At that meeting, board member Dave Burkhart asked Wisner if he was an effective leader after the staff submitted a “letter of no support” and if he was fit for the job as chief.
Wisner said he was fit and ready to serve.
Burkhart disagreed and said given everything he had heard that it would be best to terminate Wisner’s employment.
He motioned to fire Wisner for cause, but the motion died for lack of a second.
Burkhart told the board that their attorney Bill Whitington had confirmed that Wisner had violated district policy, there were grounds for termination and they did not need to investigate to fire Wisner.
Several board members said they would like to investigate.
“I feel that if we are going to spend money for an investigation, we need to do an investigation. Not all of the letters bring up specific policy violations and maybe some of those can be eliminated. But if you’re going to talk to people, you might as well talk to everybody,” said board member Papke.
Wisner asked if he could weigh in on the investigation. Buckhart said he could submit anything he thought was pertinent to the investigation.
When the Roundup called Ackerman he said he could not comment on the matter. Ackerman has served on the board for seven years and it is up for re-election.
In board minutes, Ackerman agreed that they needed to conduct an investigation.
The board hired Katherine Baker at $195 an hour to investigate. It could take several months to complete.
The Roundup contacted Wisner for comment, but on the day he was going to speak to a reporter, he was provided a directive not to discuss the matter with anyone other than a lawyer.
The emailed warning and assurance form asked Wisner to sign and return to Ackerman.
Wisner was scheduled to be interviewed for the investigation Aug. 23.
“The board has decided to conduct an investigation into allegations and concerns raised by staff and myself,” Wisner said. “I fully agree with this decision.”
Before P-S, Wisner worked for the Hellsgate Fire Department in Star Valley for nearly three decades.
