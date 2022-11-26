With the majority of the department calling for his removal, Pine-Strawberry Fire District Chief John Wisner has been fired.
Wisner served as chief in P-S for only two years before the fire district’s board in late October fired him without cause. Before P-S, he had worked most of his career in Star Valley at the Hellsgate Fire Department, serving there since 1993.
Wisner said he did not agree with the termination and felt he had faced resistance from the staff as soon as he started making changes.
In documents the Roundup received through a records request, more than a dozen P-S firefighters wrote letters asking for Wisner’s replacement, saying he had created division and mistrust within a once well-functioning department.
“His leadership style exhibits an extreme lack of trust in our skills, past experience and knowledge of our jobs,” wrote Capt. Joel Brandt. “This has led to a large lack in morale and motivation that is adversely affecting the Pine-Strawberry Fire District.”
Capt. Zach Graham said there has been a “long-standing feeling of intimidation and demoralization ... under the supervision of Chief Wisner.”
Wisner said some of his decisions had been unpopular, but he was only trying to clean up issues within the department to make it run more efficiently and legally.
He said there were issues with using gifted public money to give staff Christmas bonuses, a practice he ended. There was a wildland investigation to handle, as well as how they were billing the state. He also had to address an employee assistance fund that was being held in a separate bank outside their audit umbrella that needed to be brought into compliance. He said annual evaluations, a common practice in most departments, had not been done in six to eight years. The practice was unpopular with staff, but Wisner reinstated it.
In addition, Wisner said the district’s reserve program was in disrepair as they were only paying reserves $12 an hour, far less than other districts in the area. He proposed raising it to $18 an hour. He said firefighters were against the measure, as it meant some firefighters were making less than a reserve. But Wisner said the real reason was without reserves, career firefighters were getting overtime to fill shifts. By hiring more reserves, that meant they would receive less overtime.
As he faced resistance with every change, Wisner said it “became clear that it wasn’t going to be a good fit.”
He said he felt harassed with a vulgar sticker put on his vehicle and another instance of being called a vulgar name.
He called the letters from staff to the fire board “ridiculous.”
After the fire board received the stacks of letters from staff withdrawing their support of Wisner in June 2022, they hired a lawyer to conduct an internal investigation.
Katherine Baker found the withdrawal of support resulted from various disagreements and complaints against Wisner, reflected in the memos and letters.
“The issues described therein appeared to primarily address differences of opinion about the method and manner of Chief Wisner’s supervision, decisions he made about the purchase of supplies (water, coffee, footwear), a perception that he acted in a passive-aggressive manner on occasion, disagreement over district goals and compensation, resistance to the chief’s efforts at updating policies, a feeling that the chief excluded members from participation in important decisions and activities, etc.,” she wrote in her 17-page report.
Capt. Billy Chester, who wrote one of the longest letters, detailed a myriad of issues under Wisner’s leadership that had resulted in tension within the department and low morale.
He said Wisner had made abrupt procedural changes, initiated extreme cost-saving efforts and micromanaged. Chester said the captains brought their concerns to Wisner in August 2021, at which time Wisner was receptive to their concerns. Wisner reportedly said he wanted to do his best for the department, but said P-S was very different from Hellsgate and he had struggled to adapt.
Chester said his biggest gripe with Wisner was his handling of the district’s policies. He said Wisner wanted to change the entire policy manual.
“... never has PSFD ever had a new chief come in trying to implement wholesale changes to the policy manual, let alone the whole darn thing! Decades of history and generations of staff, board members and chiefs’ hard work need to be flushed?” Chester wrote. “We, the staff, found this to be way over the line for a new fire chief.”
Chester said he also did not like when Wisner would not let them take part in a community event about the Backbone Fire, where other organizations would be present to discuss the events.
“I stated that my crew and I would be attending. No ifs, ands or buts. I would be there for my community and doing what they would expect,” he wrote.
Beyond this, Chester said Wisner was “just plain cheap.” He would refuse to buy bottled water, said he was monitoring the phone logs for long-distance calls, bought cheaper supplies, like toilet paper, micromanaged uniform and footwear purchases, questioning a staffer’s need for new hiking boots.
Firefighter Phil Paine said Wisner “values nothing but the almighty dollar and I believe that if push came to shove, he would sell his own grandmother up the river if it meant saving two nickels.”
Baker said it was not cost-efficient for her to investigate every claim against Wisner by the staff so she focused on one issue — Wisner’s response to a request for a meeting from staff and his alleged threat of potential retaliation if members took their complaints to the fire board.
Baker found Wisner had refused to meet with staff after they asked for a meeting.
“The evidence shows that Chief Wisner reacted defensively to the meeting request, suggested the meeting be delayed for an extended period which would exceed the grievance timeline and threatened discipline if the members took their complaints to the board,” she wrote.
Baker concluded Wisner’s defensive attitude showed he lacked sufficient management skills to handle difficult employee situations where his conduct was being criticized; he had threatened subordinates with potential discipline for communicating issues to the fire board and “it is clear the relationship between the chief and district members is strained.”
The board voted 3-1 Oct. 21 to end Wisner’s contract without cause.
Currently, Joel Brandt is acting as chief.
“Under his leadership, the organization continues to focus on providing the outstanding service to the Pine Strawberry communities that it has always done,” said Chuck Ackerman, fire district board chair. “The board’s next steps will be to begin the process of hiring a permanent chief at our next board meeting.”
Wisner said he has no plans to look for another chief job and considers himself retired.
“I still very much care about fire service in Rim Country,” he said. He said he let area fire chiefs know he is available to assist on special projects.
Wisner said it is clear P-S staff were not happy with him and he was not what they had expected.
But Wisner said he wasn’t willing after 27 years in fire service to change his values to meet the district’s “toxic, self-serving culture of non-accountability.”
“It was not a good fit.”
