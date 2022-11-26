Wisner

Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief John Wisner when he was pinned the new chief. The fire board in October terminated his contract without cause.

 Myndi Brogdon

With the majority of the department calling for his removal, Pine-Strawberry Fire District Chief John Wisner has been fired.

Wisner served as chief in P-S for only two years before the fire district’s board in late October fired him without cause. Before P-S, he had worked most of his career in Star Valley at the Hellsgate Fire Department, serving there since 1993.

