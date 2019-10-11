Nearly 200 residents of Pine-Strawberry streamed through the new crew quarters at the Strawberry fire station on Saturday, Oct. 5.
“We ran out of food and cleaned out the stock of hamburgers and hot dogs at the local Ponderosa Market to keep things going,” said Fire Chief Gary Morris.
Residents toured the new 2,300-square-foot building in Strawberry. It replaces “an old, dilapidated, weekend cabin built in the 1970s” that the fire district had outgrown, Morris said. The old building had a leaky roof, mold and termites were eating up the floor.
“Firefighters now have a healthier and more comfortable living space,” he said.
Voters approved funding for the new space by 67 percent of the vote during the 2016 general election. The fire board selected local builder Barry Hoff Construction in early spring, who came in with the low bid. The building cost $220,700.
Also at the open house, the fire district showed off a newly delivered $208,000 ambulance that voters also approved in the 2016 ballot measure. It replaces a 19-year-old unit.
Morris said firefighters are grateful voters approved funding the new building and ambulance. “Any resident is welcome to drop by the station for a tour of the new quarters.”
