Map of proposed changes to create a Pine perimeter trail

Map of proposed changes to create a Pine perimeter trail and enough trail heads to provide access for all levels of recreation seekers. 

 Payson Ranger District

Pine-Strawberry residents have long understood trails protect them from wildfire, now they’ve asked for a perimeter trail and the Forest Service has obliged.

Payson Ranger District Recreation Officer Angela Abel spent the last four years designing several connector trails with trailheads and parking lots which will encircle both Pine and Strawberry. Not only will the trails and trailheads improve recreation, they offer Forest Service wildland fire crews easier access to the forest. During a wildfire, these trails could be used as a firebreak. During cooler weather, the trails provide access to mitigate fuels in the forest.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.