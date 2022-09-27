Pine-Strawberry residents have long understood trails protect them from wildfire, now they’ve asked for a perimeter trail and the Forest Service has obliged.
Payson Ranger District Recreation Officer Angela Abel spent the last four years designing several connector trails with trailheads and parking lots which will encircle both Pine and Strawberry. Not only will the trails and trailheads improve recreation, they offer Forest Service wildland fire crews easier access to the forest. During a wildfire, these trails could be used as a firebreak. During cooler weather, the trails provide access to mitigate fuels in the forest.
Abel said she could not have done the work without support from the Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee.
“The Two Ravens Trail is Mike Brandt’s final connector in this master plan,” said Abel.
Brandt, a former Pine-Strawberry firefighter, spent the first decade of his retirement recruiting support for a trail system around the unincorporated towns of Pine and Strawberry through the PSFRC. He read research that found Pine and Strawberry faced the greatest threat of destruction from a wildfire than just about anywhere in the U.S. His wife Janet had grant writing skills.
For years, he and Janet lobbied the Forest Service to partner on a trails system. When the agency agreed, the Brandts showed up at work sites every weekend with an army of volunteers to go out and fine tune trails after FS staff had laid them out. The Brandts always brought food to these trails events and created a festive affair. PSFRC grew in support. It now hosts the annual Fire on the Rim mountain bike race every September.
The Bearfoot Trail launched Mike’s dream of a perimeter trail around Pine and Strawberry. It starts off north 87/260 between Pine and Strawberry. The Bearfoot connects the Pine-Strawberry Trail with the Pine Canyon Trail to the north, and Hardscrabble Road to the south.
But the access point is hidden off the highway. Cars have haphazard places to park on uneven ground. Unless you’ve hiked the Bearfoot many times, it’s difficult to figure out how to get on the trail.
Abel plans to change that by adding parking spots and a much clearer trailhead marker, as she does with the other sites she has identified.
“I don’t live in Pine or Strawberry, but I love to recreate there,” said Abel. “I don’t have anywhere to park and get on the trails except at the Pine Trailhead.”
By the time she gets there after work, all the parking spots are taken. It’s a frustrating situation for her and the public. So, she’s mapped out trailheads with spaces for at least five cars in various locations throughout Pine and Strawberry. The access points will allow hikers of all abilities access to areas like Pine Canyon — a place so remote loggers left all the old growth ponderosas.
The Pine Canyon Trail takes hikers down to the Pine Trailhead that connects them with the Arizona Trail and the Highline Trail, both national scenic trails.
But after that, the perimeter trail ends going off on the Oak Spring Trail and Walnut Trail, which again dump onto Hardscrabble Road.
“The Crabtree Trailhead, off of Hardscrabble Mesa Road, was roughed in on the ground during the Backbone Fire (when it was) used as a staging area,” said Abel. “There are a lot of social trails around there.”
Social trails have long been used by residents but are not recognized by the Forest Service as official trails.
The Two Ravens Trail would serve as a cutoff between the Walnut and Oak Spring trails, making a shorter loop for hikers.
She said the Bradshaw trailhead project will revamp an area that currently attracts homeless campsites.
“We are proposing decommissioning of several social routes (in the Bradshaw area) in order to reduce confusion and illegal camping,” said Abel. “This area will also serve as a larger trailhead for some of those events such as the Fire on the Rim race ... so ensuring that people know where to go and be responsible is key.”
Abel has immersed herself in this project since she arrived in the Tonto Forest in 2018. She has worked closely with the PSFRC to map out and complete heritage surveys as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. NEPA makes sure new development in the forest will not disturb cultural sites or environments critical to endangered species. At this point, most of the proposed trailheads and trails have completed the survey portion of the process.
The next step: public comments.
The Forest Service requires Abel to open the proposed trail and trailhead plan to public comment until Oct. 31. Please email her at angela.able@usda.gov if interested.
Residents may weigh in on where trails will go and what trailheads will look like.
“All trails in this action are Class 3 developed FS non-motorized trails — meaning they are designed for intermediate levels of hiker, horse and biker,” said Abel.
At this time, all the trails in the plan do not allow off-road vehicles.
“We are happy to work with our motorized partners to design a trail system to meet their needs as well, but the focus of this is only non-motorized at this time,” said Abel.
