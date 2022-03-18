The Pine-Strawberry community is small, but mighty. Recently 42 Pine-Strawberry community members donated blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives. That means up to 126 lives were helped, improved or even saved because of those donations. Thank you all.
Steve Human won the Strawberry Patchers’ donated quilt. Every blood donor has a chance during every blood drive to win a quilt made by this group of women who love quilting and their hometown.
Pine-Strawberry
Fire DepartmentSaturday evening Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) responded to an elk vs. car accident on Highway 260. It was a non-life threatening accident according to PSFD engineer Shane Johnson.
“They were actually just calling for police,” he said. “(The elk) jumped at the last second and missed most of the Ford Probe,” Johnson said.
The large animal did minimal damage to the vehicle and the occupants were relatively unscathed, he added.
But, this driver did the right thing as scary as it sounds.
“Reducing speed and not swerving is the right answer,” said PSFD Captain Billy Chester.
“When you swerve you risk a roll over, ejection and much more serious injuries,” he added.
When and if you encounter an obstacle on the roadway, the natural reaction is to swerve, but the statistics and our own PSFD say to reduce speed as much as possible and stay on the highway. Swerving introduces ditches, cliffs, mountainsides, trees and a potential roll over, actions that are far more dangerous. Staying the course could result in an impact, but likely the safest one.
Pine-Strawberry resident
in Ukraine — Weekly updateon Patrick ShearerShearer would first like me to thank all of you from Arizona to Arkansas who have sent him funds to help him help the people of Ukraine. He has decided to continue helping evacuate refugees. To date he has assisted well over 100 people flee their war-torn homes to safety outside of a country under attack.
“I am able to get a bigger car because of all of you,” he said. Shearer, a Strawberry resident, chose to fly to Ukraine and become a one-man humanitarian mission because he spent the spring of 2021 in the country as a “couch surfer” and fell in love with the people and the country.
As of this week he has rented a car inside Ukraine and is transporting refugees to the border of either Poland or Slovakia many, many times a day.
“I’m only a drop in the bucket,” Shearer said to me on Sunday from inside Ukraine.
That may be, but that drop means so very much to the families and individuals he is able to welcome into his car for a “road trip” free of charge and only to help.
“They all expect to pay me,” he said. Understanding that they are leaving a home they may never see again. He tells them he is only there to serve. “No, no this is free hop on in,” he said he tries to tell them. He often gives them euros or even Polish currency knowing that they may not have cash, or cash that is not accepted as they begin a refugee journey. He pays for a hotel or food, then he is back into Ukraine looking for his next mission.
Shearer is currently staying in Lviv, a large city that is 30 minutes or so drive time to the Poland border. Most of the trips are back and forth from Lviv to the Poland border. On one recent trip back to Lviv, he saw mushroom clouds and smoke. A “military target” outside of Lviv and within 10 miles of the Polish border had been attacked by missiles, Shearer said.
This only encouraged Shearer to continue to assist the Ukrainian people. He is likely staying until the end.
“I’ll leave when Putin leaves,” he said.
He spoke of boxes, upon boxes of Molotov cocktails stored at every intersection and street corner for anyone to take and use. Should the Russians move in they will be attacked he told me.
He spoke of the somber mood, where they are kind, but the mood is serious, attentive yet still kind and patriotic to the country that they claim as independent.
During one recent transport, he took two grandmothers, one mother and two young children (18 months and 9) from the train station in Lviv to the Polish border. The husband and father was a police officer in Kharkiv, he stayed to fight.
“They were in tears over their beautiful city that has been completely destroyed,” Shearer said of his time helping them to the border.
“They had never left their home town, but always dreamed to travel. They just didn’t expect their first trip out of Ukraine to be for this reason.”
He said the family is unsure of where they will end up or if they will ever be able to return to what was their home country.
Shearer also transported a 25-year-old Nigerian named Alex to the Slovakian border, which is 4-plus hours from Lviv.
“Let’s go on a road trip,” 59-year-old Shearer said to the young man.
“He gives me this shocked look like, ‘really?’. We had a great time!” he said.
He discovered that after three years in Ukraine, this young man was not yet a citizen and unable to join the fight, and yes he had tried. Alex watched as a Russian jet was shot down and land on the street where he lived. He was ready to stay and defend a country he thought of as his own.
“He wanted to stay with me and help,” Shearer said, but he said no, he encouraged the young man to go home to his family. “The hardest thing was watching him walk across the border,” an emotional Shearer said.
Then there is the couch surfing community, which has been very helpful to him, providing information.
At times it is tough, he said. A social media message from a Russian who had visited Shearer in Strawberry and is currently in Moscow broke his heart, it reads, “Pat, thank you for all you’re doing right now. You are the great person with huge heart. Love your soul. My country is doomed. I want you to know, that my heart (is) with you and all Ukrainians you’re helping. Don’t think we’ll see each other ever again. Just hope you’ll never think bad about me just because I am Russian.”
Shearer has not been able to talk to that person since that last message.
He sees only people who need help; who need to move away from harm as he drives back into harm’s way again and again to gather more. But he feels strongly about the people he has met on the other side of what is again the Iron Curtain as it drops again, closing them off once again.
Shearer is in harm’s way. He has seen Patriot Missiles (defense missiles) being set up on the Polish side of the border. He has seen mushroom clouds from artillery attacks and helped women and children flee after their homes were destroyed. He believes by the time this is in print, the city he is in may be under attack, things may be worse. Patrick Shearer our friend from Strawberry — a retired Peoria, Ariz. police officer and former U.S. Army MP — will stay to the end.
If you would like to help support Shearer’s mission in Ukraine please email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
