The Town of Payson has limped along putting bandages and duct tape on its aging fleet until now that 65% of its vehicles have a decade or more under their (timing) belts.
Those older vehicles aren’t known for their reliability, have costly repairs, and use more fuel than newer cars, the Payson council discovered during a late March work study.
But new cars eat up huge chunks of the town’s budget so, Town Manager Troy Smith had an idea — replace all the vehicles through the Enterprise Government Fleet Vehicle Management program.
“I’ve done this in a previous place I worked,” he told the council.
As a test, the department in town with the worst fleet of cars, Parks, Recreation and Tourism, will take part in the leasing program.
“To kind of put this in perspective, before we went down this road to explore with Enterprise, it was $115,000 for two vehicles. If you look here, we’re putting the entire parks fleet into the program (for about that same amount),” said Trever Fleetham, management assistant.
A bonus to the town — safety.
Many of the town’s older vehicles do not have modern safety features, such as electronic stability control, side airbags, tire pressure monitoring or back up cameras and park assist that keep both car and driver safer.
The gist of the program — instead of Payson continuing to buy and then hold vehicles, Enterprise would provide leased vehicles on a rotating basis.
The plan helps more than maintenance and fuel savings, though.
“We are freeing up a portion of our capital, those funds could then be applied to other priorities,” said Smith.
According to an analysis by Enterprise, the average age of Payson’s fleet is 13.9 years old. The majority (85%) of Payson’s 111 vehicles are trucks or SUVs, while the other 15% are cars and vans. Each vehicle puts on an average of 7,000 miles a year.
“The current (maintenance cost) per mile is $135,” said Travis Manning, a client manager from Enterprise. His analysis proposed that could be reduced to $37.15 if Payson put its entire fleet into the lease program.
Manning reported last year Payson spent $564,992 for fuel, new vehicle purchases and maintenance.
His analysis suggested Enterprise could save the town almost $1 million over the next decade by replacing old cars with new, more fuel-efficient and reliable models.
Councilor Barbara Underwood wondered if police vehicles could be part of the program.
Smith said he and Chief Ron Tischer had “not contemplated” whether the Enterprise program would work for that purpose, but “it was a process we will look at over time.”
Councilor Scott Nossek asked if any other companies did this fleet program.
Smith said Enterprise had a “corner on this market.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins thought this was a wonderful idea, especially for Parks and Rec, but wondered “who covers their shock” over getting new vehicles.
