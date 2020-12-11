Payson could soon see 42 homes developed by the airport along with a wider street.
During its Dec. 7 meeting, the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Starview Estates subdivision at the top of Airport Road off of Falcon Crest Road. It will now go before the Payson Town Council.
The project does not need any zoning changes, but town staff is requiring the developer to improve Falcon Crest Road down to Airport Road by widening the road and adding sidewalks.
The only complaint about the staff’s request came from commission member Phil Mason, who worried the increased expense to the developer would result in higher priced homes.
“Payson has a direct need for affordable housing,” said Mason. “These costs ... reduce the potential for affordable properties.”
He proposed leaving Falcon Crest Road the same as the original plans requested.
The Starview Estates plans to develop previously had less demanding requirements for the nearby street access. But as the years have passed and the danger from wildfire has increased, city planners realize streets must be wider for traffic to accommodate evacuation and first responders.
Something fellow commission member Vince Herman understands.
“When you look at the actual topography, the northern houses are running along a ridge next to a slope that is heavily forested. I hope this doesn’t happen, but what if there is a wildfire?” he said.
Starview Estates will sit at the top of a hill. Between the prevailing winds and slope, Herman painted a picture of what would happen to those homes if a fire broke out downslope.
“The path of any fire would rise up that hill at a rapid pace,” said Herman.
During the years he has lived in a wildland-urban interface, Herman has seen evacuations during fire season and said a wider street will allow fire trucks to arrive while residents flee.
“It may seem onerous to the project, but it supports the kind of spirit of where the community is going,” said Herman.
After hearing the discussion, commission member Scott Helmer moved to accept the town staff’s report for Starview Estates.
Mason made a counter motion, but it died for lack of a second.
The Planning and Zoning Commission passed the project, with only Mason voting against the project.
The town council will discuss Starview Estates at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!