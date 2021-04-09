Payson’s housing boom got hotter this week with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approving a master planned community with 49 homes behind Walmart during its April 5 meeting.
The plans, submitted by Christopher Martin of Fieldbrook Payson Partners, LLC, also include open space and the extension of West Rumsey Drive which connects to East Malibu Drive.
The project adds yet another batch of $350,00 to $400,000 homes that do not address the affordable housing issue in Payson.
The previous developer had considered a housing development and more recently an investor considered building a college prep school for hockey players and other athletes.
Martin had to come before the commission for a zoning amendment to break down his development into three phases and to only use a portion of the entire property. The previous zoning ordinance had covered the development of both the northern and southern portions of the property. West Rumsey Drive splits the property and provides access to the development from East Malibu Drive.
“In 2014, there were included attached townhomes or duet homes. The residences north of Rumsey would have been 68,” said Martin. “This proposal hopes to reduce that number to 49.”
But all that didn’t concern the commissioners, instead they focused on making sure the development would not become an eyesore without a homeowners association or an understanding of how the town would maintain the open space donated by the developer.
Commissioner Barbara Buntin said she “shudders” every time she walks by certain homes in her development because “the CC&Rs (Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions) are not a lot of enforcement.”
She hoped Martin would consider an HOA so it could “take care of enforcing terrible properties.”
Commissioner Gary Bedsworth agreed that “open spaces with no requirements can look trashy.”
Both wondered what Martin had against HOAs.
“We’ll start with them personally. I just don’t like them,” said Martin.
As a lawyer/developer, he had seen too many harassing emails from HOAs he lived under just for leaving his trash out for an extra day.
“I write checks and barely see any benefit from (the HOA),” he said.
On top of that, “it costs money to set up an HOA.”
“Every additional dollar that it takes to develop the property is an extra dollar a homeowner is going to pay,” he said.
The commissioners expressed concerns about how the town would pay for the upkeep and maintenance of a chunk of the property Martin would donate as open space to the town.
“I am in favor of this as a great addition to Payson as a great development,” said Bedsworth. “I am not OK with the Town of Payson having space in the private development.”
Doni Wilbanks, community development director for the town, suggested the open space could be an open park with drainage so it does not get flooded.
Chairman Kenneth Woolcock thought the town could take over the irrigation of the area.
Public works director Sheila DeSchaaf suggested the space could be developed for additional field playing spaces because there are not enough practice spaces for sports team’s needs.
Judy Cline, secretary of a nearby HOA, raised concerns about the West Rumsey Drive extension.
“We have one road that would be perpendicular to Rumsey road,” she said.
When she looked at the proposed development attached to the application, it looked as though the proposed extension would dump right into her HOA’s private drive.
“It must be maintained as it was,” she said. “So that is a consideration now and down the road. That is why I am voicing this today about your egress and ingress.”
Martin assured her his plans call for a gate for emergency use only, but “there is a town requirement when you exceed a certain number of lots you have to provide for a secondary emergency access and as a second exit in case of emergency for the community.”
Wilbanks said the town has asked for a roundabout at the East Malibu and West Rumsey intersection because “a light was not favorable for the town” to upkeep.
The commission unanimously approved the zoning amendment for the project.
Martin will now move to the council for approval.
