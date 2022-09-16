Payson’s Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 12 vetoed a conditional use permit for Driven Brands to run a Take 5 Car Wash next to Tractor Supply.
If approved, this would have been the fifth car wash in Payson and the third off that stretch of East State Route 260 from Manzanita Drive to Tyler Parkway.
Take 5 Car Washes have 185 locations throughout the country, including in Arizona.
The idea of opening the car wash stirred Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, at the corner of Granite Dells and State Route 260, to write the board with their concerns.
“Having such a facility at that location would be detrimental to traffic in an already congested area and would cause issues in accessing Tractor Supply (already in the proximity of your proposed business),” wrote Lenore White, administrative assistant and representative for the church.
Rim Liquor and Rim Wash owner Shawn Dugan had a lot to say about the proposal but could not until the Planning and Zoning meeting because his location does not fall within 300 feet of the proposed project. Town code requires any new business that needs to build or remodel a facility to check in with the neighbors to see if there are any concerns with traffic or noise or other nuisances that would affect the existing business.
“I will answer the question the applicant couldn’t — no. We do not need a fifth car wash here in Payson, Arizona,” said Dugan to the commissioners.
He explained that when he did his business plan six or seven years ago, he found a car wash needs a population of between 15,000 to 20,000 to support the business. Since Payson has that population, he opened his car wash, despite it being across the street from the Speedway car wash. It was the third car wash in town after Bubbles on Bonita. A fourth car wash, Circle H, now lies abandoned and derelict off south Beeline Highway. Dugan explained the Chevron station he took over was empty and in shambles, but he has since improved it considerably.
Now, Ocean Blue has opened a car wash at the corner of Bonita and South Highway 87. This business has hurt Dugan’s business.
“The big car washes will take up the businesses,” he said.
Dugan said he donates 10% of his wash proceeds to a local charity each week. He has donated his time at the chamber and expanded his business to include Firewising the community as well as trash removal.
“If we do this, you will have a second blighted car wash here in Payson. I will be the blighted site in this community,” he said.
Commissioner Douglas Martin agreed that Payson didn’t need another car wash.
The commission learned there were only a few reasons they could deny the permit. As town representatives, they may not decide based on good business sense, said Jon Paladini, town contract attorney.
“The standards you are looking at with a use permit ... none of them are whether the market can support them or not,” he said. “What you are looking at is traffic issues ... (and) compliance with the general plan. The basis of your decision from the town code is that the decision can’t be based on whether or not the town needs another car wash or not.”
Commissioner Clark Jones had grave concerns over water usage.
“I know the system they are required to put in recycles water,” he said. “And yeah, we do have a nice water source existing now, (but) on a going forward basis, my concern is with the water situation in the future, with development proposed and other stuff.”
Commission Vice Chair Vincent Herman had concerns about traffic, especially on the weekends when State Route 260 gets backed up for miles as visitors return to the Phoenix area.
“You are going to be putting another flow there,” he said.
“In my opinion, that is going to increase the pressure on traffic during the tourist season.”
Herman asked the commission to consider how that increased traffic would affect locals’ quality of life.
“How they use it, that should be our first thought,” said Herman.
He then moved that the commission deny the conditional use permit.
The motion carried unanimously.
The next stop is for Driven Brands to go in front of the Payson council. The council can override the commission’s recommendation.
(1) comment
The government, once again, telling businesses what they can and can not do.
