Payson’s Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 12 vetoed a conditional use permit for Driven Brands to run a Take 5 Car Wash next to Tractor Supply.

If approved, this would have been the fifth car wash in Payson and the third off that stretch of East State Route 260 from Manzanita Drive to Tyler Parkway.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old_AirForce
Steve Sarvent

The government, once again, telling businesses what they can and can not do.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.