The Payson Planning and Zoning Commission will meet next week to discuss several proposed subdivisions.
The meeting starts at 3 p.m. Jan. 11 and is being held via Zoom online.
On the docket is a discussion of three preliminary plat extensions.
The first is for Pine Shadows at the corner of Chaparral Pines Drive and State Route 260.
In a request to town staff, the developer is asking for more time.
“Given the long lead times during COVID-19 and other unplanned delays, we are rapidly approaching our one-year anniversary of the preliminary plat application for Pine Shadows project number S19-004,” wrote John Hayden with Mogollon Rim Holdings, LLC. “I would like to formally request an extension and we will pay the $250 fee today.”
Second on the agenda is for Tuscany Estates, a single-family residential subdivision on the south side of East Underwood Lane.
While the property was rezoned in May 2011 and a preliminary plat approved in October 2011, the final plat was never approved by the town council so the developer is resubmitting the preliminary plat.
The plan includes 12 lots, averaging in size at more than 52,000 square feet.
Finally, the commission will discuss the master plan and preliminary plat for Golf Course Villas. No further information was given on this project on the commission agenda.
To watch the meeting, visit Paysonaz.gov.
