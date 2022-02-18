The town’s got a temporary sign problem.
Not that there are so many signs. And signs of every size, shape and condition at businesses on the Beeline and Main Street.
No, the biggest problem is the town’s only approved temporary use sign doesn’t readily exist online.
Planning Director Doni Wilbanks said she found one site online that sells the black, metal A-frame signs, but it is more common to find other varieties.
In fact, the sign catalog that comes to the town does not have the black metal signs approved by town code. Instead, the catalog shows a variety of A-frame signs. Black and white colors, but mostly plastic frames.
So, after much discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission has finally decided. Out with a portion of the old code.
Instead, “temporary portable signs shall be professionally constructed of solid wood, metal, or plastic and shall be resistant to weather and wind.”
That means businesses are no longer required to use metal as the base for those A-frame signs.
They can use plastic. Or wood.
Why does this matter?
Well, the town was getting so littered with a variety of temporary signs that town staff knew they were going to have to do something about them eventually.
While there has never been a single complaint about the use of temporary signs, requiring businesses to get a permit and follow the rules, but then not enforce it will eventually lead to hard feelings among the business owners following the rules.
At least that is what Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ken Woolcock found out when he recently spoke to several business owners.
Woolcock said business owners don’t like when they see other businesses using “illegal” signs, especially when they have jumped through all the hoops of getting a permit and seeking out the hard-to-find metal A-frames.
Woolcock said there are angry business owners.
He said they want something that is easy to move in and out every day and that they can readily buy.
For some time, the P&Z commission has discussed the use of temporary signs.
The commission expressed concerns to staff about the requirements.
“Their biggest area of concern was on design criteria and asked for discussion and information for these types of signs,” wrote Wilbanks.
Design for the temporary ‘A’ frame signs were established in 2007 as a metal ‘A’ frame with a hanging sign.
“The Design Review Board had worked on many design items for temporary signs over many months of meetings and discussions,” she said. “The metal ‘A’ frame with hanging sign was the unanimous decision of that board based on their findings and discussions.”
That was 2007.
As concerns have come up with the availability of the specific metal ‘A’ frame hanging sign, staff put together a sample of signs from a sign catalogue and photos of existing (legal and illegal) signs throughout Payson for discussion.
“Staff has also researched online availability of signs. The current metal hanging ‘A’ frame is difficult to find online. The only one staff was able to find is included in the samples for discussion. The samples provided show different sign materials of wood, metal and plastic as well as alternative colors to only black.”
Commissioner Phil Mason said he was all for loosening the sign code, as businesses have enough problems to deal with and signs shouldn’t be one of them.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the code change.
