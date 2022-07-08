The U.S. has turned its mental health care over to the criminal justice system, according to statistics — 60% of those in jail, 55% in prison and 45% in federal prison land somewhere on the mental health spectrum.
“Because there are no longer mental health institutions to house those suffering from severe mental illness, the criminal justice system has had to widen its net, and the jails have become the de facto mental health system,” said Steven Lessard, Gila County’s chief probation officer. “In a real sense, we have criminalized mental illness.”
Lessard has committed his 32-year career working with those struggling with mental illness in the probation system.
His goal?
Divert the mentally ill out of the criminal justice system.
Lessard has spoken to probation and tribal organizations throughout the country in his passion to help those struggling with severe mental illness. His work helped his peers grapple with what to do with those in the criminal justice system who need treatment, not incarceration.
“A mentally ill person that is acutely symptomatic of mental illness will likely have contact with the criminal justice system before a mental health provider,” said Lessard. “Unlike a physical illness like a heart attack, when you have a brain disease, an ambulance is not always the first responder. As a result, the police have to try to manage the fragmented mental health system and many times have no other option but to book the person in jail.”
Many (not all) crimes committed by the mentally ill are status offenses. The mentally ill commit these offenses because of untreated symptoms. In other words, had the individual been on medications or in treatment and stable, they may not have committed the crime.
Take, for example, a person suffering from severe delusions because of an undiagnosed mental illness, or brain damage from trauma. Lessard said these individuals live in the moment, only trying to get through the day to manage the visions or voices. Many of the mentally ill are homeless and if they’re in Phoenix on a 110-degree day, they may trespass in an air-conditioned building or property. In Rim Country, they might do the same thing in the winter to keep warm.
“Many times, they are committing crimes of survival,” said Lessard. “They are committing crimes of filling needs that they think need to be filled. This creates social stigma and fear that drives the mentally ill into the criminal justice system.”
Lessard believes in a compassionate response instead.
“Not unlike many serious diseases, those suffering from severe mental illness didn’t ask for it,” said Lessard. “Brain diseases are completely unpredictable and can strike anyone, anywhere, anytime without warning.”
He warned age has nothing to do with a mental illness. Some don’t suffer from a childhood or adolescent trauma until late in life. The trauma can cause them to act out or use drugs to dull the mental anguish or “take the voices away.”
Lessard gave an example of a woman on probation that retired as a police officer from New York City.
“She came to Arizona to retire, developed PTSD, which developed into severe mental illness. She has been in and out of the state hospital and numerous treatment programs, still unable to stabilize. She didn’t ask for this. She is now on probation,” he said.
Another example was an individual suffering from severe delusions that resulted in him being bombarded with voices in his head. He used meth, acted out and found himself in the criminal justice system, said Lessard.
When probation took over, they placed him on a specialized mental health caseload that provided a psychiatric appointment. The resulting diagnosis required medication. The treatment stopped the voices. If he takes medication, the man no longer uses meth.
“His symptoms went away,” said Lessard.
Lessard and Daryn Frye, director of Payson’s Community Bridges Inc., co-chair a coalition for those with mental illness in the criminal justice system.
The coalition includes numerous Gila County private, public, and governmental organizations from Banner Hospital to Cobre Valley Hospital in Globe, to every mental health provider and non-profit offering mental health services in Rim Country.
The coalition worked remotely throughout the pandemic to craft a Sequential Intercept Model. It’s a fancy name for a step-by-step analysis that identifies gaps in the mental health care system and “intercepts” that could prevent or mitigate criminal justice system involvement, said Lessard.
The group has modest goals that require a complex response.
“We start with the basics: Wrap-around services — food, clothing, water, medications, and treatment for stabilization, then housing,” said Lessard.
Until now, Gila County did not have any of these services. The launch of the Warming Center three years ago has provided a window into the world of the homeless and mentally ill in Rim Country. The data collected has opened doors to resources never before available.
“There is reason to be ... optimistic,” said Lessard.
Rim Country will soon shift from a Northern Arizona Regional Behavioral Health Authority or RBHA, that provided mental health services, to Mercy Care from Maricopa County. This moves Rim Country into a completely different RBHA that has more resources through AHCCCS.
Lessard is on the transition team. They have spent the past year working to transition Gila County to Mercy Care. This move opens all the resources of Maricopa County to Gila County, said Lessard.
And from his decades working with Maricopa County Adult Probation, Lessard knows the Mercy Care criminal justice liaisons. He has already reestablished those relationships to realize the coalition’s goal to equip Rim Country with psychiatric stabilization beds. These beds offer a critical first step to finding a place other than jail for status offenders suffering from severe mental illness.
Lessard explained psychiatric beds provide a safe space for a patient for up to 72 hours so a crisis team can find a treatment or transition bed. Time in psychiatric stabilization allows mental health professionals to observe a patient, diagnose and treat. Some patients need medication for an undiagnosed mental health condition. Others need deep psychological intervention to untangle damaging family patterns or work through trauma.
“Women in jails or prisons, up to 95% of them have had prior trauma,” said Lessard. “Usually, domestic violence or sexual abuse. For men, it’s as high as 50%.
The challenge to the coalition’s model starts with housing.
“You can give them all the wrap-around services you want, but if they don’t have housing, it will all fall apart,” said Lessard.
Currently, there is no homeless shelter in Rim Country, but the area does have a couple of halfway houses for men.
“We have zero homeless or emergency housing for women,” said Lessard. “The women are going to suffer more in Gila County.”
The county does have a domestic violence shelter, Time Out, but it does not accept anyone who has an active substance abuse issue.
“At the end of the day ... it’s the emergency room for the mentally ill,” said Lessard. “We (probation) only get involved once they get discharged and are on active probation supervision.
“There are many preemptive and sequential steps to move a mentally ill individual into services before they are charged, convicted and on probation supervision. That is the goal of the sequential intercept model, the coalition, and the coalition’s strategic plan.”
Treating the mentally ill in the crisis system instead of incarcerating them could reduce the burden on the criminal justice system.
“There are crimes that they commit that must be prosecuted because there are victims or there are public safety concerns, rightfully so,” said Lessard. “But, once they are in ‘the system’ it gets tougher, but we are equipping our partners with better tools to treat and reduce the risk of those suffering from mental illness.”
He hopes the coalition makes a difference soon.
“If you assess prior trauma and brain illness, you can get to the driver of the problem,” said Lessard. “There are many in the mental health system ready and eager to then take the torch and work on recovery and resilience from that point.”
(1) comment
for once my thoughts are in agreement with the Payson Holdup, mental illness is a serious issue and it shouldn't be up to law enforcement to resolve it, the mental institutions were purged 40 years ago by the do gooders who felt these people should be free, the results have been brutal and cruel for these people who are living in Hates on earth...............................
