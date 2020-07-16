The Payson Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a Payson man who left his home early Thursday morning without his medication.
At 1 a.m. July 16, Larry James Houser left his home in a dark gray 2019 Ford Ranger, Oklahoma license V14092, with a likely destination of Oklahoma. Houser has various medical needs and is medication dependent. He has diabetes and does not have his insulin.
Houser is 5’10”, 208 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 928-474-3288.
