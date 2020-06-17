The Payson Police Department says they are looking for Donald Eugene Wolfe, 91, who has been missing since June 14.
Wolfe was last seen at his home at 2 p.m. on June 14, according to a press release.
He requires daily medication for seizures.
Wolfe is 5'8", 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He drives a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.
Anyone with information is asked to call the PPD at 928-474-3288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!