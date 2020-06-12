A Dewey man is facing charges after reportedly stealing a vehicle in Payson and fleeing town.
On Monday, just before 7 a.m., the Payson Police Department received a 911 call from a man who reported his vehicle stolen from the 200 block of South Beeline Highway.
Officers spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 87 and pursued.
Officers located the vehicle abandoned at milepost 245, just north of Rye.
With the heat and rough terrain being a concern, the Payson Police Department asked the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Apache Reservation Police Department and a DPS Ranger helicopter for help to track the suspect, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The suspect knocked on the door of a residence in Rye and the homeowner called 911. Officers arrested Dillon Miller, 28, of Dewey, at 1 p.m. He was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, unlawful flight from law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
