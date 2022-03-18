Because his taillights didn’t work, Payson Police stopped 35-year-old Michael Gordon Brainard as he drove through Payson on March 14 shortly before 1 a.m.

Brainard had as passengers 40-year-old April Ruth Woods and 28-year-old Rafael Antonio Roldan.

All three have had previous run-ins with law enforcement, mostly in Tucson and Pima County for traffic violations and drug offenses.

In fact, Brainard immediately admitted to officers he had a suspended driver’s license.

Officers then noticed Brainard’s car had improper registration plates, wrote Police Chief Ron Tischer in a press release.

A routine walk-around by K-9 Loki indicated there was more than people in the car.

Officers ultimately seized 142 fentanyl pills and 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Tischer estimates the street value at around $450,000.

The Payson Police have referred the case to the Gila County Attorney’s Office.

All three face multiple charges of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.