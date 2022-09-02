The Payson Police Department is warning residents of a potential scheme involving puppies being sold on the streets for sometimes thousands of dollars.
In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, the PPD said there are multiple groups of people selling puppies, often out of the back of vehicles, around town.
“They have been sighted in the Walmart parking lot and at 421 S. Beeline Highway in front of Pioneer Title,” according to PPD. “These sellers are not licensed to do business in the Town of Payson, nor have the animals been certified by a veterinarian.”
Several people have reported to police that shortly after they bought a dog, it became ill or died.
“We would like to caution our residents that this can result in expensive veterinary bills for you if the dogs come down with a disease. Perhaps more importantly, we have reason to suspect that these animals are not vaccinated as the sellers are claiming, and buying these dogs could expose the Payson pet population to significant risk of disease.”
M.L. Rejsa, of Payson, said they bought a puppy in the title company parking lot. It quickly became ill and they brought it to a Valley veterinarian, but it died of cocci sepsis.
“I have been informed by the Payson P.D. that it is OK to sell sick puppies on the property where the mortgage company is located. Owner of property needs to complain before anything can be done,” Rejsa wrote in an email to the Roundup. “I was told by PD to file a civil suit. I think a Payson community that professes to “love” animals will not let this continue.”
The PPD advised residents not to purchase dogs from these sellers.
“If you have already purchased a puppy from these sellers, please ensure your pet is properly vaccinated.”
The PPD’s Facebook generated more than 200 comments.
One man said he bought a husky from one of the sellers and it died a week and a half later.
Another woman said they had spotted the sellers in an older SUV in Pine. They were selling dogs for $450.
“The people buying these puppies are equally as guilty! As long as people continue to buy them, they will continue to sell them,” one person posted.
If you have questions, contact Payson Police Community Service Officer Russ Lytle at 928-472-5058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!