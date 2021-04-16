The historic Hashknife Pony Express ride has gone off without a hitch for the past 63 years.
And this year was going to be no different, organizers say.
The ride, which normally takes place in February, was postponed because of COVID.
Determined to continue the tradition no matter what, organizers pushed the ride back and found a new location to deliver the mail in Scottsdale safely.
Riders left Holbrook at 8 a.m. Wednesday, riding through blustery conditions as they made their way along the Mogollon Rim to Pine-Strawberry and then Payson.
“The wind was whipping at 25 mph,” said ride Capt. Mark Reynolds, who celebrated his 43 years with the Hashknife, the 23rd year as captain.
This year, 24 riders took part in transporting the mail down from the normal 28-30 riders. Mark said the dip was due to various factors, but mostly riders unable to line their schedule up with the new date.
This year, riders arrive at noon Friday at the San Francisco Giants Stadium at the corner of Osborne and Drinkwater in Scottsdale.
Mark said he questioned if the ride would occur this year when they were told they could not use the location they normally end at in February.
Mark’s brother, Steve Reynolds, first lieutenant and operations manager, said they would have figured out a way to put the ride on no matter what.
“This is the longest continuous postal contract in the history of the U.S.,” he said. “We get mail from all over.” Steve said they got a bag of mail from a school in South Africa this year.
