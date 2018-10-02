Potential of heavy rain from remnants of Rosa decreased substantially

The potential for heavy rainfall from the remnants of Rosa has decreased substantially over the past 24 hours - our updated forecasts reflect much lower rain accumulation as a result. The threat for flooding has decreased, but is still present through tonight.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through early Thursday, with another, much colder storm due late this weekend which could bring snow to the higher elevations of our forecast area.
Please see the attached briefing for the latest on the heavy rain threat over Northern Arizona.
