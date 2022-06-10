It’s a calling to be a police officer.
Officers protect the innocent against deception.
The weak against oppression or intimidation.
The peaceful against violence or disorder and remain calm in the face of danger, scorn or ridicule.
“This profession is a constant sacrifice for the officers, and their families,” said Ron Tischer, Payson’s police chief.
Tischer decided after a tough couple of years with several high-risk incidents, not to mention the pandemic, his officers needed a boost. So, on June 3, the chief invited his officers, their families, mayors and town managers of Payson and Star Valley to attend a ceremony for PPD officers to reaffirm and once again sign their oath of office. Gila County Superior Court Judge Tim Wright officiated.
The invited officials praised officers.
Bobby Davis, mayor of Star Valley, said his town is honored to have Payson PD keep the peace.
Tom Morrissey, mayor of Payson, and a former law enforcement officer, recognized their value.
“You are the thin line between absolute chaos and peaceful living. Without you, there would be no order,” he said. “Always come home safe at night.”
Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier recognized PPD’s contribution to the quality of life in his town.
“There is no better service we provide to our community than law enforcement. Thank you for your service,” he said.
Payson Town Manager Troy Smith, who served as a police chief in Colorado, spoke from experience.
“What you do matters. You change the course of events and people’s lives day in and day out,” he said. “Thank you for your sacrifices … I’m proud of the work you all do.”
The ceremony then turned to reaffirming the officers’ oath of office.
“Many haven’t spoken the oath out loud since the recruit academy,” said Tischer.
That included his 28 years as a police officer, but Tischer conceded Sgt. Mike Varga probably had more years on the force than he did. The audience laughed in response.
Tischer is only the fifth police chief since Payson incorporated in the 1970s. He had years of experience as a police chief in La Crosse, Wis. Since he arrived in Payson in 2019, the department has struggled to calm volatile protesters. Officers have been involved in a couple of officer shootings and now run across overdoses daily.
“After five to 10 years (of service) on calls with impaired people, domestic violence and deaths, it takes a toll on our wellness,” said Tischer.
It also depresses officers to hear the rhetoric of defunding the police, said Tischer, but that’s one challenge of the job.
“How we react to negativity or criticism speaks volumes about our character — and that’s what the code of ethics is all about,” he told the assembled officers, many in their dress uniforms.
Tischer then challenged the officers to put “the past behind and move our department forward — we can’t prevent what officers from other agencies do or don’t do — we can’t change public perception in other areas of the country, (but) what we can do is be the best officers we can through practicing our code of ethics.”
Then he read the code that asks officers to promise to protect the weak and vulnerable and “respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.”
Officers must keep their private life “unsullied as an example to all” and act in a way “that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency.”
Officers must keep confidential information secret “unless revelation is necessary in the performance” of duty.
Tischer then read the oath requires an officer to keep “personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities or friendships” to themselves and not let them influence decisions on the job.
“With no compromise for crime and with relentless prosecution of criminals, I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately without fear or favor, malice or ill will, never employing unnecessary force or violence and never accepting gratuities,” said Tischer. “I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of police service.”
Wright then had every officer hold up their right hand and swear to protect the U.S. Constitution and the laws of Arizona against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
As officers moved to sign their oath, families came up to give them hugs and visiting dignitaries shook their hands, proud of the officers who choose to protect the citizens of Payson.
The officers stood a little taller and smiled a little broader with the praise and support for their sacrifices.
