All agents came out to celebrate the symbolic passing of the keys to the office from founder Sally Cantrill to Michael Hofstetter, the CEO and designated broker for DeLex Realty. Cantrill will remain as branch manager for the Phoenix-based company.
Walt Disney believed if his employees were happy, guests to his Disneyland amusement park would be happy, too.
He made that a core mission of his organization.
Sally Cantrill had the same idea when she founded Premier Realty Solutions in 2013.
“At that time, there was no goal of a large company, but simply seeking to offer great services for new and past clients,” said Cantrill.
To make her agents happy, she provided great commissions with low fees. By 2021, the local MLS real estate data tracking tool ranked Premier Realty Solutions as the No. 3 office in the area with more than $71 million in sales and eight agents.
But Cantrill can’t keep this pace up forever, so she reached out to Michael Hofstetter, CEO and designated broker for DeLex Realty. DeLex has offices in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler and Alpine.
Cantrill had high expectations for who would take over her company. The new agency had to have integrity, amazing ethics, and a great compensation plan for the agents.
She had no idea what a good move that call was.
“We want to acquire more independent brokers for long-term growth,” Hofstetter told her.
With the move to acquire Premier Realty, DeLex “continues to support the brokerage’s growth outside of the Phoenix Metro area,” he said.
The two worked together and by Feb. 2, 2022, Cantrill and Hofstetter met at the former Premier offices at 404 S. Beeline Highway to have a champagne toast with the now 17 agents of DeLex. The group took a moment to pose with a symbolic passing of the keys at the Payson office.
The key passing was only symbolic because Cantrill has no plans to retire soon. She will remain as branch manager and continue to serve new and past clients.
For more information, call the DeLex office at 480-822-0587.
