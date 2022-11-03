Arizona’s winter storm season is here along with it, potential major damage to the electric system and possible power outages.
Because powerful winter storms can create challenges, particularly for utility crews and equipment to get where they are needed, Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) plans and trains year-round to be ready to respond and restore power quickly when severe weather strikes.
“APS employees who live and work in northern Arizona know how important reliable power is when temperatures drop, so we make sure to go the extra distance to ensure the electrical system is strong and resilient,” said Mackenzie Rodgers, Northern Arizona Division Director for APS. “When Mother Nature is strong enough to knock out service, we’d like customers to know our team will work as quickly and safely as we can to restore power and keep you informed along the way.”
While APS is ready to make repairs after storm damage occurs, winter weather can disrupt electric service, so the utility recommends customers take steps now to be prepared before a winter emergency ever happens.
• Update your contact information with APS to ensure you receive important information.
• Create a power outage safety kit that includes items like a flashlight, extra batteries, portable
cell phone charger, battery-powered radio, first aid kit and water.
• Keep important phone numbers such as those of medical providers, family, friends and APS stored in your cell phone or by your home phone. Customers can report outages or electrical emergencies by calling the APS 24/7 Outage Hotline at 602-371-3680 (855-688-2437).
• If you use life-sustaining medical equipment that requires electricity, call to register for the APS
Medical Care program at 602-371-7171 (800-253-9405). This alerts APS of your needs in the event of an outage.
• Stock up on water and non-perishable food items.
• If you have an electric garage door, be sure you know how to open it manually.
