PHOENIX — For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:
Check your AZGFD portal account. Take this time to review personal data, including application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open an AZGFD portal account. Just visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and fill in the required information. AZGFD encourages all customers to have an AZGFD portal account; that’s the only place where draw results will be posted. Family account features are available with a portal account, so everyone — including youth — can view their draw results online as soon as they are available.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, to apply for a hunt permit-tag. A license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Feb. 14). Licenses can be purchased online, or at any AZGFD office statewide. Note: License dealers no longer sell paper licenses, but many offer to sell licenses through the department’s online purchase system. AZGFD provides a list of dealers statewide that offer online license purchases at www.azgfd.com/license/. When purchasing an Arizona hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
Know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID: 1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard; 2) Check your hunting license, or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; 3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address; 4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Download “Arizona E-Tag.” Hunters can download this mobile app from either the Apple or Google Play stores, and opt-in to receive an electronic tag in their AZGFD portal account (this is not an option selected through the draw). The Arizona E-Tag app provides real-time delivery of licenses and big game tags purchased or drawn after the app has been downloaded. The app also provides the ability to electronically tag a harvested animal and complete the hunter questionnaire. For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting.
