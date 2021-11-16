The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Pine-Strawberry Fire District was scheduled to start a multi-day, prescribed burn near Pine-Strawberry Monday.
Starting Nov. 15, DFFM began ignitions on 100 acres of a 200-acre project at Camp LoMia in Pine. The goal of the burn is to safeguard Mogollon Rim Country communities by decreasing the threat of catastrophic fire. The project intends to reduce the current fuel load by up to 80% to provide for a more manageable fuel level. Project objectives also include improving forage for wildlife and improving nearby watershed conditions. DFFM crews will conduct the project using hand-firing operations.
Due to the location of the project, DFFM burn managers expect the Camp LoMia burn to be very visible to some Rim Country communities, including Pine and Strawberry and along State Routes 260 and 87. Road signs will be in place to inform drivers and residents of the burn. Winds out of the south will help minimize smoke impacts to Pine. However, the Pine Creek Canyon area may experience overnight smoke as it settles into the canyon.
As with all prescribed burn projects, ignitions remain weather dependent and must have prior approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
