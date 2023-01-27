Green Valley Parkway 2011 transportation study

This illustration comes from the 2011 Payson transportation study of the Green Valley Parkway. It does not represent an exact alignment of the proposed parkway. The town will increase spending on studies about archaeology and water.

 Town of Payson

Found artifacts and a change in the definition of waterways added additional costs to the building of the proposed Green Valley Parkway.

The cost for the preliminary work needed before the town can build the parkway will increase from roughly $85,000 to $101,000.

