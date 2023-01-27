This illustration comes from the 2011 Payson transportation study of the Green Valley Parkway. It does not represent an exact alignment of the proposed parkway. The town will increase spending on studies about archaeology and water.
Found artifacts and a change in the definition of waterways added additional costs to the building of the proposed Green Valley Parkway.
The cost for the preliminary work needed before the town can build the parkway will increase from roughly $85,000 to $101,000.
The Green Valley Parkway will connect the Payson Event Center with Green Valley Park over Forest Service land, but it requires a special use permit from the Forest Service. The permit requires an archaeological survey to find any artifacts and drainage issues.
A recent change under the Clean Water Act requires the town to analyze how the parkway will affect ephemeral washes, or waterways that only carry water during a storm.
Both studies must be completed before the Forest Service will grant a special use permit for the parkway.
Payson has discussed Green Valley Parkway for the past four years. Former Mayor Tom Morrissey launched the parkway idea and current Mayor Chris Higgins supported the idea throughout its inception. Updates on the parkway’s progress have stalled as the archaeological survey and waterway studies complete.
Most of the $21,500 increase to the studies costs has to do with the town’s contract engineering firm SWCA, finding artifacts where the town will build the proposed parkway.
A memorandum of agreement will “resolve the adverse effects” to the artifacts.
While “the historic properties treatment plan that would be developed answers the question, here’s how we are going to handle these artifacts for a potential course of action in order to preserve those (artifacts),” said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and finance director.
She said there are a range of possibilities to explore how best to handle the archaeological find, “but (SWCA) will do the work for us from here forward to determine what that will be.”
Besides the additional archaeological work, the town will need a report on how the parkway will affect the drainages and washes around the project.
In 2020, a federal judge changed the definition of Waters of The U.S. (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act. Once again, ephemeral washes may be considered when determining how a project will affect rivers, lakes, and other waterways. This change made the previous study pointless, so now the town must pay for a new one.
DeSchaaf told the council funding these changes will allow the project to move forward, but pay for the increases must go into the upcoming 2023-24 budget.
“I’m very happy to see this project moving along and progressing,” said Higgins.
DeSchaaf then told the council that Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly secured $300,000 “in congressionally directed funding” to fund the Green Valley Parkway.
“We submitted a request about a year ago and just received that announcement,” said DeSchaaf. “So that will be forthcoming and will fund the design work as well as the traffic impact study that was one of the public comments received last year in February … ADOT is requesting we do an analysis of the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Highway 87, right there in front of the entrance to the reservation.”
“That is wonderful news,” said Higgins before the council voted to increase funding for the studies.
