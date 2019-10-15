The Payson Town Council announced Oct. 10 it would seek the community’s input to find a new town manager.
After a closed-door session to hammer out the details, Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, announced the process would start with a survey.
“The goal is to find the very best candidate to serve Payson,” she said. “The community can expect that within the next couple of weeks there will be a survey available to help establish the criteria for what the ideal candidate will look like.”
The survey will be both online and available in paper format.
After the survey, the council will hold a town meeting “to offer feedback on what the ideal candidate criteria are and we anticipate that will be sometime in November,” DeSchaaf announced to the council.
After collecting comments from residents, “we will launch the recruitment to put any fine tuning touches on that candidate profile and start the search.”
During open comments, local resident Darlene Younker expressed her opinion on where to find a candidate.
“I would just like to urge the council in your deliberations to consider — very seriously consider — putting the applications out certainly regional-wise, if not nationwide,” she said. “So, I just wanted to encourage you to not look just locally for a new town manager.”
She didn’t leave out DeSchaaf.
“I certainly hope that Ms. DeSchaaf will also apply, as I understand she’s doing a good job.”
