Payson continues to improve access for folks who live with a disability.
Already staff has upgraded parking in Green Valley Park and installed electronic doors in town offices. Next up for improvements, the Payson Airport, Mustang Park, the Green Valley fishing dock and the restrooms near the proposed splash pad site, said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and public works director.
DeSchaaf has taken the lead on this project since the U.S. Department of Justice has an interest in making sure the town upgrades to Americans with Disability Act standards at town buildings and facilities.
Upgrades must “remove barriers,” such as stairs and broken sidewalks without curb cuts.
The town has funded these upgrades with community development block grant money. But the CDBG funds come in small chunks of around $150,000. The multi-year plan to make all the upgrades will take $11 million.
DeSchaaf told the council the town will need to do more.
“We need to make sure we are earmarking funds,” she said
Still remaining are upgrades to the three fire stations and “how to remove barriers at the library,” said DeSchaaf.
Overall, the town is “10% of the way towards our goal of being barrier free,” she said.
The street crew has improved 4% of the upgrades streets require, such as curb cuts at crossings and sidewalks.
Mustang Park is cleared and ready for its ADA upgrades.
None of the fire stations or the library have ADA upgrades yet.
