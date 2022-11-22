GVP lake dock

The Green Valley Lake fishing dock is one of the Town of Payson ADA projects yet to be completed.

Payson continues to improve access for folks who live with a disability.

Already staff has upgraded parking in Green Valley Park and installed electronic doors in town offices. Next up for improvements, the Payson Airport, Mustang Park, the Green Valley fishing dock and the restrooms near the proposed splash pad site, said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and public works director.

