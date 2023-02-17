A panhandler outside the Walmart parking lot. The council voted unanimously for an ordinance designed to prohibit this behavior. Although no accident has been caused by people in the medians asking for money, advertising or protesting, the council hopes this ordinance crack down on the practice.
Payson intersections known for panhandling, Hwy. 87 and 260, Manzanita and Hwy. 260 east, Malibu and Hwy. 87 north. The new Prohibited Pedestrian Crossing ordinance intends to eliminate the practice of panhandling, protesting, or walking anywhere but in a crosswalk in a business district.
The Payson Town Council and police department hope a new ordinance designed to keep panhandlers and others out of traffic satisfies a fed-up community.
“A lady wanted to file a complaint against me for not working on it,” said Ron Tischer, Payson’s police chief at a recent council meeting.
Vice Mayor Barbara Underwood said she had also heard from frustrated residents.
“Two people came up to me and thanked me for addressing this issue,” she said.
During its Feb. 9 meeting, the council unanimously passed the Prohibited Pedestrian Crossing ordinance.
The ordinance requires pedestrians to use crosswalks in business districts.
Pedestrians may not stand on a median or painted or raised traffic island unless they are in the middle of the crosswalk and the light changes.
Tischer has repeatedly told the council the language and restrictions of this ordinance had to pass a high threshold so the courts do not find it violates First Amendment Rights.
“Most importantly — make sure this ordinance is court defensible,” he said.
It’s designed to have an initial soft approach.
“The first time an officer contacts somebody, (they understand) a lot of people out there might be having a hard time,” said Tischer. “It is more an educational interaction. The officer explains to them why we can’t have them out there. It will hopefully increase safety around intersections.”
None of the council members had questions about the ordinance, but Councilor Jolynn Schinstock asked if Payson would consider putting up signs for motorists, such as Scottsdale does, that directs good Samaritans to an organization that helps people in need.
This question was asked during a Jan. 5, 2021, work study the council held to address panhandling in Payson.
At that meeting, Town Manager Troy Smith recounted his personal experience with a communitywide sign program that asked drivers to send money to the United Way instead of giving it to panhandlers.
“At the end of the day, that did not change the number of people that we had panhandling,” said Smith.
However, Tischer agreed with Schinstock this time.
“I have seen those signs and I think they are helpful,” he said.
Smith then suggested the council put a signage discussion on a future agenda.
