Condos.
Duplexes. Triplexes.
Oh my.
A plan to put 32 new homes on a hilltop overlooking Green Valley Park drew ire from area residents who said it would destroy property values and pose a safety hazard.
Ray Downs bought the property more than 25 years ago and now wants to cash in on his long held investment.
Working for nearly a year on a plan, Downs presented the Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 9 with a proposal to build 32 homes, a mix of condominiums, duplexes and triplexes on 2.71 acres at 1021 S. Lakeview Drive.
To do so, Downs needs a zoning change. The land is currently designed R1-12 and to put in the single-family attached homes and condos, it needs to change to R3.
Residents said Downs should have single-family homes built on the site that match the aesthetic of the neighborhood. They said the project would not only destroy their views and their property values as the subdivision would not fit the feel of the community, which features large, newer homes. Eight years ago, when the city plan was laid out, there were no “expensive” houses up here, but there is now and should be kept that way. Apartment and or condo/townhouses will only serve to lower appraised home values and also look unsightly perched on the top of that hill,” wrote Vicki Peil.
Downs said the residents were overreacting and the project would not destroy their views or values. He also said it met all safety requirements in terms of roadway design and engineering.
The planning commission listened patiently to a litany of residents’ complaints and agreed with residents, recommending the Payson Town Council deny the zoning change. It is now up to Downs to decide if he will take his proposal to the town council, who ultimately has the final say on the matter.
Residents’ concerns
Traffic
Lakeview Drive is 28 feet wide and residents say it is already too narrow with barely enough room for vehicles if anyone parks on the streets. They said during the holidays, like the Fourth of July, traffic impedes travel on the road. They fear things would only get worse with the addition of multiple new homes.
In addition, Whelan Drive will soon be connected to Gold Nugget Drive with phase 2 of the Green Valley Vista subdivisions. This will bring increased traffic to the area and only amplify the problem.
“We picked this area because of the views, the peace and quiet and the land value. If this is allowed to be built you will very effectively destroy all that we have paid dearly for with our life savings or retirement money,” wrote Charles and Vicki Peil. “Homes will be devalued. There will be more traffic, drugs and noise. It will be one hell of an eyesore. You are only after the money. Shame on these people and this city.”
Residents said they worry how emergency vehicles could respond to an emergency in the proposed subdivision when it is already too narrow now.
Philicia McCormack said her chief concern was safety.
“I don’t have a problem with development. I knew there would be development there,” she said, asking why they couldn’t keep the zoning as it is to maintain the feel and safety of the community.
“This is going to be a nightmare (if built).”
Neighborhood feel
Many of the residents who spoke said they had bought their property within the last year, as most of the homes are newer in the area.
Most said if they had known this subdivision was planned, they would not have purchased property.
They said they felt misled and believed the zoning would stay the same.
“Again, the immediate neighborhoods are upscale detached single-family homes with mostly retired individuals. Multi-family housing is not within the context of the immediate surroundings. I fully understand the need for multi-family and affordable housing for the town’s workforce, but not at the expense of those who have worked and scraped to get where they are, and surely there are other areas in town where this is more appropriate,” wrote Fred McGowin.
McGowin added that he has never seen property values in single-family neighborhoods maintained when multi-family houses are introduced.
“Indeed, the existing property values always decline.”
Another resident said he bought his property a year ago and believed if these homes were to go in, he would look at the “Berlin Wall” from his backyard.
Debbie Thomas said if this project is approved, the town would allow Downs to steal money out of her pocket as it would lower her property value.
Downs said he had designed the subdivision to be respectful of the other residents’ views. He said it was designed to maintain their views with many of the homes on a slope, so they are lower than the current homes in the area.
Downs said it would be a high-end development that would attract second homeowners from the Valley.
Commission’s comments
Commissioner Clark Jones said it was a tough decision and said they were “between in a rock and a hard place with this development.”
Jones said he could see both the owner’s and the existing property owners’ views, but erring on the side of safety, Jones could not support the zoning change.
Commissioner Lori Mills said regardless if the new homes proposed by Downs are beautiful, safety was her top concern and this was just too many homes to put in the area.
Commissioner Doug Martin said besides safety, he opposed the zoning change for many reasons. He said the property owners had bought their homes under good faith it would stay R1-12 and changing the zoning would hurt their property values.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend the town council deny the zoning change.
The land owner knew from the beginning of his ownership that the property was not zoned for high-density housing, only for low-density single family home lots. So why should the Town and the neighbors accommodate his preference? Let him develop the home sites according to the established zoning code. He will still make money without degrading the values in the neighborhood. High-density housing is needed, but it should be built in existing high-density housing areas.
