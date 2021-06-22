Payson’s proposed budget for the fiscal year starting in July will see a big increase, thanks in large measure to a $4.2 million federal windfall and a projected increase in sales tax receipts.
Most of the flood of new money will boost town general fund spending to $25 million. A lot of the money will go into the reserves and capital projects, including a big jump in spending on roads and water mains. The general fund reserves will come to $8 million — roughly a third of the annual budget.
The general fund increase comes to some 38%, if you’re comparing what the town actually spent this year to the proposed 2021-22 budget, which the council will consider on June 24. However, the increase amounts to 20% if you compare the current year’s adopted budget to the new, proposed budget. But even that’s about nine times the rate of inflation in the past year.
State law sets a spending limit for towns and requires the council to include things like hoped-for grants, even if they’re not sure they’ll actually get the money. So, the town typically spends less than the limit set by the adopted budget. The town’s budget presentation generally compares one year’s adopted budget to the next year’s proposed budget — rather than using the actual year-end spending for comparison.
Finance Director Heidi Gregory explained the numbers to the council at a recent study session.
As it turns out, the pandemic shutdowns barely dented the budget — but federal stimulus money brought in a flood of cash.
The town’s proposed $25 million general fund budget compares to the $21 million budget for the current fiscal year. However, the town actually spent about $19 million during this last pandemic year. Therefore, depending on how you calculate the numbers — the budget will increase either 20% or 38%.
And that’s just the general fund, which includes most of the town departments.
Including all the other funds, which means the $6 million water department budget, the budget rises to $51.5 million. That works out to a whopping $3,200 per resident — making the town one of Payson’s major economic drivers. The general fund alone accounts for half of that.
The budget includes a massive $27.5 million in reserves — including an $8.1 million in the general fund. This means the town will keep 32% of the general fund budget in reserve — an unheard of cushion compared to a few years ago.
Gregory used a conservative estimate of a 3% growth rate for sales and property taxes, even though the rate of increase this year has been closer to 5%.
For the town it’s let the good times roll.
“We’re estimating on bringing in $12.5 million — over a million from what we budgeted last year,” she said.
Taxes from restaurants, grocery stores, retail and online purchases brought the town millions in revenue, according to an Arizona Department of Revenue report on city tax collection data.
Other sources of revenue came from taxes on communication (internet, phone, TV), contracting, license fees, the hotel bed tax, and commercial lease and rental taxes.
Last year when the pandemic hit, the town predicted doom and gloom, including a projected shortfall of $1.2 million in revenue from a loss of sales. To save money, the town froze hiring and delayed or canceled projects.
“Additionally, the departments were extremely frugal in starting the fiscal year,” said Gregory.
But instead of town revenues suffering, the town saw a boom in tourism that swelled the coffers an additional 8.5%, said Gregory.
Then the federal government provided $4 million in stimulus funding. The grants required the town use the federal money to pay a portion of the police, fire and dispatch payroll, but “that resulted in freeing up the town revenues to add to the fund balance and have the ability to seed the Capital Replacement Fund,” said Gregory.
She said the town will stash away $1 million in a capital fund, while keeping $6 million in the contingency fund.
However, Town Manager Troy Smith announced he had many a difficult conversation with department heads in order to present a balanced budget.
“I had to say no to things that were really important,” he said.
Projects such as covering the event center or improving the American Gulch project fell to the wayside in favor of street upgrades and water system improvements.
Smith did approve new positions in the Information Technology Department, but rejected adding a procurement officer to handle purchases for all town departments. All in all, the town will add five more positions, but cut two from the legal department.
Some of the departments that saw significant gains in spending, with the town manager’s office budget jumping by 72% based on actual spending this year. Much of the increase came as a result of moving the chief financial officer position from the finance department to the town manager’s department.
Information technology increased by 33% compared to this year’s actual spending. Staff increases accounted for much of that rise. The increase amounts to 12% if you compare this year’s adopted budget to next year’s proposed budget.
Public safety increased by 17% — which includes police and fire. Those two departments account for almost 53% of town general fund spending.
Culture and recreation rose 60% based on actual spending but only 18% based on this year’s adopted budget.
But the big budget winner was community development. That department’s overall budget increased by 136%, based on actual spending. The pandemic had a big impact on the department. When the town wasn’t sure how the crisis would effect revenue, it halted capital projects. Now, it’s full steam ahead with a proposed $2.1 million to address the town’s streets.
One of the few departments to see a decrease was the town attorney. The budget declined by 25%, compared to actual spending.
Smith said he’s confident the budget will help ensure Payson’s future, with the investment in capital projects and reserves.
The town’s actual spending levels have remained relatively flat in the past three years, prior to the proposed jump in 2021-22. The last big increase came when the town raised the sales tax by 0.88 of a cent to pay for police and fire pensions and capital projects. The tax hike raised the town’s share of the sales tax to 3 cents on the dollar and added $3 million to the budget. It expires in 10 years, unless voters agree to extend it.
At that point, the town owed $17 million to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System for police and fire pensions. The town has been paying down that debt at the rate of about $600,000 annually.
