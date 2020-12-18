The Payson Town Council learned the town has removed the barriers and police tape from the splash pad construction site in Green Valley Park during its Dec. 10 meeting.
They learned proposed construction could start as early as the spring of 2021.
But only if some key pieces of the puzzle fall into place, said Courtney Spawn-Kort, director of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The idea for a splash pad came from a groundswell of community interest in January 2019.
By July of that year, the council had received a splash pad study from the interested citizens and allocated $250,000 from the budget to pay for the project.
The pandemic stopped progress earlier this year, but already the town has spent $29,700 to move the project forward. Part of this cost went into exploring the best site for the project, another to pay for a title report in order to submit for a $205,000 federal grant.
The town has used about 800 hours of staff time from four town departments — parks, recreation and tourism, public works, grants coordinator and town clerks.
“Currently, we are working on the end of the completion of the engineer and architect plans,” said Spawn-Kort, who hopes that part of the project completes this month.
The finished plans will allow the town to put together a bid packet, then it will go out for bids to construct the splash pad.
“We would then bring those bids back to council, a construction date would be set,” said Spawn-Kort.
Newly seated Councilor Scott Nossek asked how much the National Parks grant would provide.
“It’s a 50-50 match grant. The split is $205,000,” said Spawn-Kort.
Councilor Jim Ferris wondered what the odds were of receiving the grant.
“I can’t make any specific predictions on if they will award those monies,” said Spawn-Kort, “But the first two processes we did go through we passed.”
