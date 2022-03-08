Many in Payson were ready to celebrate the opening of the Gila County Tommie Cline Martin Complex in February because it meant Payson jurors didn’t have to drive to Globe for jury duty.
County staff now say hold off on popping that cork.
If called for jury duty, Payson residents must continue to drive to Globe for jury selection until April. At least that’s staff’s hope — and that leaves the public confused over why the already occupied building isn’t available to jurors.
Already the assessor and recorder offices are up and running in the new complex. By the first week of March, the supervisors will have moved into the three offices available to them. Soon, the treasurer, superintendent of schools, presiding judge, county manager and the executive assistant to the District 1 supervisor will have permanent offices in the new complex.
All that remains is the large assembly area that will serve multiple purposes as a courtroom, supervisor meeting room and assembly room.
“Because of the limited parking spaces, the Certificate of Occupancy precludes the use of the large assembly area,” wrote Homero Vela, the assistant county manager, in an email.
It’s been a shuffle for the county to find room for people and cars at the new complex.
Before the county built the big square brown and tan building on its property off of Highway 87 between Main Street and Frontier, most of that space was dedicated to a dirt parking lot.
To replace the lost parking, the county had to demolish the building at the corner of Frontier and Colcord Road. That building housed the assessor and recorder offices.
Since the west parking lot isn’t yet built, the main assembly room can’t be opened, so court business continues as usual in the same buildings the county attorney, municipal and superior courts have occupied for years.
Things will soon change, though.
“The complex was designed to (be) multifunctional and shortly after the west parking lot is completed, we will begin to schedule the use of the board chamber for board meetings, Superior Court jury trials, other public meetings and for early voting,” said Vela.
To allow for the multi-uses, building designers planned generic office spaces in the assembly room similar to those used in hotels, said Vela.
“When a board meeting is scheduled, support staff can use the hotel facilities, and likewise when Superior Court is in session, support staff can utilize these temporary office facilities,” he said. “When the meeting/trial is concluded, they check out.”
This multi-use proves a challenge schedule-wise with trials and board meetings.
“The initial scheduling will allow the use of the building for (supervisors) or a jury trial but not both,” said Vela.
Trials can run every day for weeks. In comparison, the Board of Supervisors have at least three meetings a month, two regular and a one work study. That schedule would break up the court calendar. Vela said it’s a developing issue.
“Our intent is to utilize the building as much as possible on a daily basis, taking advantage of its multi-functionality and the hoteling of offices,” he said.
On the court side, staff are “still actively working through the details” on how this scheduling challenge will work out, said Jonathan Bearup, court administrator.
“The court is currently working on a plan that would hopefully keep prospective jurors (and jury service) centered geographically around Payson and Globe, respectively,” he said. “The court is hopeful that we may begin trials as soon as April but that is dependent on the (staggered building process).”
Meanwhile, work continues on the west parking lot.
“The original contract requires that all work be completed by April 7th and the contractor is on schedule to meet that completion date commitment,” said Vela.
The county has a ribbon cutting scheduled for April. Stay tuned for details, said Vela.
