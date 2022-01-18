In commemoration of the Martin Luther King holiday, let’s reflect on the history of voting rights.
Citizens of the United States have the right to vote, a hard-fought struggle for many.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence during the colonial and Revolutionary periods was restricted to property owners — most of whom were white male Protestants over the age of 21.
The Fifteenth Amendment, passed in 1870, granted all male U.S. citizens the right to vote regardless of race, when African American men got the right to vote. In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted American women the right to vote.
It wasn’t until 1924 the Snyder Act gave Native Americans citizenship the right to vote in most, but not all, states. It took until 1952 with the McCarran-Walter Act that granted all people of Asian ancestry the right to become citizens and therefore vote.
These were federal mandates. Individual states continued to restrict voters with their local regulations until the 1965 Voting Rights Act. It stated “any laws that deny or abridge the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color” were finally outlawed for good. The VRA sought to put an end to racial discrimination in voting. It did so by providing for federal oversight of voting and registration practices in jurisdictions with histories of voting discrimination against black, Native, and immigrant-origin communities.
In 2013, in Shelby County v. Holder in a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court struck down a formula at the heart of the Voting Rights Act. Now, voters who are discriminated against now bear the burden of proving they are disenfranchised.
This has opened up new voter restriction laws throughout the country. A significant restriction comes when polling places close, causing long lines at the polls in mostly minority communities, and tribal lands, or voters having to travel long distances in order to vote.
The insistence of government issued Voter ID laws has long been found to disenfranchise people of color and marginalized communities, who are less likely to have the kinds of IDs states require to vote.
Here in Arizona, the permanent early voting list has been changed to the Active Early Voting List with voters being removed if they have not voted in certain two previous election cycles. After notification, it will be the responsibility of the voter to get back on the Early Voting List. If they have moved thinking they are on the list, they may not receive the notification. A new law makes it a felony for election officials to mail an absentee ballot to someone who hasn’t requested it.
Current pending Arizona legislation would require voters to return mail-in ballots in person rather than mail them in; limit mail-in voting to people who cannot physically vote at a polling place, or eliminate mail-in voting altogether; require voters to get their mail-in ballots notarized on the outside of the envelope.
These restrictive laws make it more important than ever to pass two important pieces of legislation before the United States Congress.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would prevent discriminatory practices and rules in voting from being implemented in states and localities where discrimination is persistent and pervasive, protecting access to the vote for all eligible voters, regardless of race, color, or membership in language minority groups. And it would restore voters’ ability to challenge discriminatory laws nationwide.
The Freedom to Vote Act is a broad package of voting, redistricting, election security, and campaign finance reforms that would ensure minimum national standards for voting access for every American. It would also prevent partisans from sabotaging election results.
In honor of Martin Luther King Day, local residents stood up for Voting Rights from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 17 at the intersection of Highways 87 and 260. They then attended a free documentary and discussion to learn about “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote” at Messinger’s 901 S. Westerly Road, courtesy of the Democrats of Rim Country.
