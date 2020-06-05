A series of social media posts turned a small, peaceful, Payson protest aimed at police brutality into a community trauma.
A group of local young people said they planned a peaceful march down the Beeline Highway to support national demonstrations spawned by the death of George Floyd when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the man’s neck, leading to Floyd’s death.
However, social media rumors that the demonstration involved busloads of protesters promoted a dramatic response. Payson shut down its town hall, a jewelry store boarded up their storefront and local counterprotesters gathered in the Bashas’ shopping center to protect the stores from looters.
The show of force scared off some Black Lives Matter protesters.
A woman said she received multiple death threats after planning to protest peacefully Monday afternoon with her friends.
The 21-year-old woman, who asked that we not identify her for fear of retaliation, said she decided not to walk after receiving the threats.
A small group eventually staged a protest, walking from Bashas’ to the courthouse with a police escort. See Keith Morris’ story on page 13 with comments from those who walked in that march.
The woman who received the threats said she got them after she and several friends posted on social media that they would stand on the corner of the highway with signs supporting All Lives Matter.
Later, she received three text messages from unknown numbers. One read, “I’ll practice my right to shoot you.”
She said they planned to protest peacefully for equality, but “it got way out of hand” when those posts were re-circulated and interpreted to mean there would be a large demonstration.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey said he heard a rumor that busloads of protesters were coming up from the Valley. While he never saw those Facebook posts, he saw an event post promoting a Black Lives Matter Walk in Payson at 4 p.m. starting from Bashas’.
Morrissey said they “prepared for the worst” based on the rumors of busloads of protesters coming and sent town hall employees home at 3 p.m. Police monitored the parking lot at Bashas’ and elsewhere around town for any signs of protesters.
But no buses of protesters arrived. Around 4 p.m., a group of about 30 Rim Country residents staged a counterprotest at Bashas’.
“There was a counter demonstration that was building and it could have been very ugly and bad and a very dangerous situation,” he said.
The 21-year-old Payson woman said when she saw the group gathering in front of Bashas’ she went home as she feared a violent confrontation or subsequent harassment.
“We just wanted to get out and support people of color and everyone fighting for their rights,” she said. “Our whole point about today is if we were protesting the right to bear arms or abortion we would have had the entire community supporting us.”
Barbara Buntin was among the group at Bashas’ waiting for protesters to arrive. When she learned that the march was originally the idea of several local teens and young adults who wanted to peacefully protest, she said the teens had exercised poor judgment.
“Maybe they were just naive to think that it was a good idea to carry BLM (Black Lives Matter) signs with all that is going on in our country. Who was guiding them? Much of the time if there is a BLM protest, violence happens,” she said.
Morrissey said those who ultimately walked did so peacefully.
Morrissey blamed misinformation on social media for inciting panic.
Gary Morris with the local Republican club said they worried their headquarters might be targeted by protesters.
Morrissey praised the police department for handling the situation professionally and keeping everyone safe.
Lt. Jason Hazelo said he heard rumors of threats, but the Payson Police Department had not substantiated those claims.
“One lady that showed up stated she was not comfortable, but she did return and all was peaceful,” he said. “We spoke with the group and they conducted their march down to the court house and afterwards took photos with some of the officers. I had officers follow, but no road closures took place. The march and activity overall went well, and no citations were issued.”
(4) comments
So, it says here, a "counter-demonstration" was planned...so, that would be a demonstration in FAVOR of police brutality?
Do you really think that is what a counter-demonstration is? Did you read where it said the people where there to protect local stores?
Why were the adults who made a death threat and the adult who flashed a gun
NOT arrested?
The people who made the alleged death threat were not likely observed doing so. And having someone see a gun you are wearing is not illegal unless you brandish it.
