Cloaked in a red robe with a white bonnet inspired by the novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a Payson woman walked with her face downcast along East Highway 260 Saturday.
In her hands she held a sign — “Forced pregnancy kills girls & woman.”
The handmaid walked with 42 other people, many men, gathered near the corner of Highways 260 and 87 on Saturday, May 14. The Rim Country residents joined millions of others in the country, spurred to protest in the face of the impending Supreme Court decision to overthrow Roe v. Wade. That 50-year-old precedent determined a woman has a right to an abortion because they have a right to privacy with their health decisions.
The Payson protesters said pregnancy can sometimes threaten the life of the mother. Yet new laws many state legislators have waiting in the wings disregard the life of the mother in favor of the child.
This theme of controlling reproductive rights runs throughout “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Written by Margaret Atwood and published in 1985, the novel follows the author’s exploration of what would happen to women’s rights in a patriarchal, white supremacist, totalitarian economic dictatorial state.
The setting she created described life in the Republic of Gilead. Gilead interprets the Bible from a patriarchal and militaristic point of view, which makes women the lowest ranking class. They may not own money, property, or read or write. Women serve no purpose other than to make babies, train handmaids (reproductive women), serve as wives, or household help.
The novel was turned into a TV series that inspired the costumes of the Payson woman who played the role of a faceless, voiceless handmaid.
But the Payson protesters had more on their minds than the Supreme Court. From 10 a.m. until noon, petitions were signed to oppose predatory medical billing, voter suppression and the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that opened the door to dark money contributions by corporations, along with women’s health care rights.
“We’ve just started,” said Pat Edelen Smith.
Many attendees signed petitions to support initiatives to rein in medical costs, shed light on dark money corporate political spending, and grant medical rights to women.
Edelen Smith has previously set up petition tables at the Payson library.
“We’re going to start knocking on doors next,” she said.
“We have to reach the swing voters,” said Tamera Tucker, a local Payson businesses woman.
She said that the group sold out of bumper stickers that read, “Republicans for Biden.”
Chris Senk, the president of the Gila County Democratic Party, said they saw “very few flip-offs” from the drivers that went by.
Instead, “there were hundreds of horn honks,” she said.
(1) comment
Typical. An article with pictures about the pro-abortion groups protest, which involved a dozen or so protesters. Also typical, no mention of the Right To Life Rally held along Highway 87 on May 7th, that had around 100 peaceful participants. It's the same, every year. It's not rocket science to see where the author stands on the issue!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!