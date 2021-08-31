Payson’s Tonto Amateur Radio Association (TARA) hosts its annual Field Day at Rumsey Park/Pavilion #5, 400 N. McLane Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Field Day is an opportunity for radio amateurs (hams) to demonstrate to the public many of the technologies their hobby embraces. Hams like to think of it as an “open house” where non-hams can learn about amateur radio.
The event is free to the public. Club members will host a number of demonstrations including: live on-the-air communication with other hams from around the country using voice or Morse code, digital mode demonstrations, antenna assemblies, email over radio and more.
In addition, the public can participate in a barbecue potluck lunch at noon. (There will be hot grills for your use with soft drinks and condiments provided. Please bring your meat to grill and a dish to share).
What is Amateur Radio?
Often called “ham radio,” the Amateur Radio Service has been around for more than a century. The worldwide community of licensed “ham” operators fill the airwaves with many methods of communications technology, from Morse code or microphones, to bouncing signals off the moon or meteors. Ham radio operators can be of any age and come from any background. Many enjoy learning and being able to transmit voice, data, and pictures through the airwaves to places near and far without depending on commercial systems. During emergencies, hams often provide communication when other systems have failed. The amateur radio frequencies are the last remaining place in the usable radio spectrum where individuals can experiment with wireless communications.
For more details on how to become a member, go to www.N7TAR.org or contact TARA President Bruce Johnson at Stretch8@q.com or call 928-474-4154.
(1) comment
Thanks to the Roundup for printing this article! TARA will be in Ramada #5. You can get directions on TARA's website listed above. Come out and learn how to solder by building a simple code-practice-oscillator kit you get to keep, and use to learn/practice Morse Code. Don't know any code? TARA will teach you some! While Morse code is no longer required to get your ham license, it is still a great mode for communications; it gets through when nothing else does!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!