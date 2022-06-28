The monsoon is the best and worst time for gardeners in Rim Country
The coming rains promise nitrogen rich water to turn heat wilted gardens lush.
But that also makes gardens nice and green for bugs.
Already, two particularly annoying pests have moved in, the squash bug and the potato bug.
Both require physical intervention as an organic removal response, advise administrators from the Payson Community Garden.
“Prevention is key,” said local gardeners.
PCG has volunteers who regularly inspect the garden for adults and eggs of these annoying pests. Once found, an email blast goes out to gardeners with advice on how to keep the buggers from killing crops.
Adult squash bugs are basically brown beetles. The Payson Community Garden recommends squishing them as soon a gardener sees one “before they can lay eggs.”
The eggs are like tiny translucent orange seeds that cling to the underside of leaves.
The Community Garden recommends removing eggs with sticky tape or just pinch off the leaf and trash it.
“If you let the eggs hatch, you will see spider like babies on the underside of the leaf,” warns PCG administrators.
Although garden administrators have not yet seen potato bugs, they’ll “soon be seen.”
Potato bugs start as bright orange oblong eggs on the underside of the leaf, then turn into orange slugs with black spot side flares as a larva, then ladybug shaped striped beetles as adults.
Best to pick these bugs off as soon as a gardener sees them, say PCG administrators.
“You must remain vigilant and look for these bugs every time you come to the garden,” said administrators. “If you don’t see any bugs, please run some water around your plant. The bugs are hiding in the ground and will come out when watering.”
Good advice to help all those out there, whether growing a couple of plants on the porch or have a whole acre under cultivation.
Just leave the squeamish response at the gate. Squishing bugs is not for the faint of heart.
