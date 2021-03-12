On Monday, a brush fire started near Punkin Center in Tonto Basin after a burn on private property grew out of control around noon, forcing the evacuation of 140 people.
By evening, a multi-agency response stopped the flames after approximately 300 acres burned around and north of the hamlet filled with mobile homes, RVs, a hotel, a bar, a school and the Tonto Basin Fire Department.
“The fire went to either side of the creek crossing,” said Sgt. Dennis Newman from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters on scene didn’t want to call the fire’s path a miracle, but looking at the damage from the hill above Punkin Center it was clear the winds blew perfectly to keep the fast-moving fire from entering the populated area.
The day had started out overcast with high humidity, said Kelly Jardine, the ranger at the Tonto Basin Forest Service district office. His office sits across the road from where the fire started.
“Then the winds kicked up and humidity dropped,” he said, while in the distance dust devils swirled in washes.
The exact cause for the start of the fire is still under investigation, said Jardine, but the critical fire weather played a key role.
Normally, the region does not experience critical fire weather until May. Critical fire weather is defined by high winds and low humidity coupled with dry fuels. According to tree-ring data, the drought that has persisted for the last 20 years is the worst the region has seen in 1,200 years.
It does not bode well for this year’s fire season, and news about rain isn’t much better.
“This is early March,” said Jardine. “We don’t expect much more precipitation.”
The lack of a monsoon last year and a record dry winter has left the area’s vegetation parched. Not even Tonto Creek runs.
Jardine reported the Tonto Basin Fire Department and ranger district were first on the scene of what officials dubbed the Pumpkin Fire. Ultimately Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Game and Fish, Payson Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, ADOT, DPS and Gila County Sheriff officers arrived to help attack the fire and control traffic.
“Everybody responded quickly,” said Jardine.
The closure of State Route 188 caused backups in both directions. SR 188 carries many who visit Roosevelt Lake or take a road trip to Jakes Corner or Globe. Residents constantly move between Tonto Basin and Payson as they shop or go to work.
An hour into the fire, ADOT set up a roadblock between the ranches north of Punkin Center and the center itself. The road did not open until after 6 p.m.
“I can’t get to work. Hope they let me through soon,” said a clerk who works at the local IGA grocery story.
Other residents pulled off onto a dirt road only to have officials move them three miles farther toward Payson as the flames fed a dark column of smoke.
“It’s right up against the road,” squawked the radio in Newman’s truck. As he drove past the fire, the heat filling the cab.
Crews of Hotshots from Globe and Payson walked the road, starting back burns to stop the fire from moving toward Payson. Newman said if the fire jumped the highway it would only reach the scorched earth from last June’s Bush Fire.
“It can’t get going there,” he said.
But the initial fire had Newman and TRSAR teams quickly knocking on doors to evacuate those who wanted to leave.
“Some stayed. Some said they have been through this before,” said Newman as he drove past a man sitting in a lawn chair in front of his RV watching the fire.
Last summer while the Bush Fire raged, rugged Tonto Basin individuals stayed to ride out the fire. Ranchers with backhoes and water trucks protected their lands and buildings. But fire officials always struggle knowing there are people in the pathway of a fire. They recommend leaving when asked.
By 6 p.m. the highway had reopened, and residents could return from the evacuation center set up at the Payson High School for the first major fire of what looks like a very long fire season for Rim Country.
