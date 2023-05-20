Dog therapy phs 1 a
A student at Payson High School gets down to get some puppy love. Art teacher George Conley arranged to have the pet therapy teams from Love on a Leash come to give the kids a break. Since the pandemic, school staff have noticed an uptick in depression. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for adolescents. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

Payson High School students cuddled and cooed when the Love on a Leash dogs and their volunteers came to school on a Monday in May.

Art teacher George Conley had the dream of brightening student’s day with pets. He found support from the local volunteers with the Love on a Leash program.

