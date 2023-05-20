A student at Payson High School gets down to get some puppy love. Art teacher George Conley arranged to have the pet therapy teams from Love on a Leash come to give the kids a break. Since the pandemic, school staff have noticed an uptick in depression. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for adolescents.
Payson High School art teacher George Conley arranged for the Love on a Leash teams to come to Payson High School. He really enjoyed watching how some of the kids responded to the dogs, but most of all, he loved their surprise.
Payson High School students cuddled and cooed when the Love on a Leash dogs and their volunteers came to school on a Monday in May.
Art teacher George Conley had the dream of brightening student’s day with pets. He found support from the local volunteers with the Love on a Leash program.
On May 15, the therapy dogs and their humans delighted students with a hands-on visit to the PHS campus.
“The kids were surprised,” said Conley. “Some just walked by, others gave a quick pet and others were really excited and interacted well with the dogs.”
Conley knows the kids at PHS need help with stress. He said after the pandemic, some kids have lost their sparkle.
“They’re just so sad,” he said.
Statistics back him up. In the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey conducted by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, 68% of Gila County youth have one or more traumas in their life from living with an adult that belittles them, to living with an alcoholic.
ACE’s increase the risk for mental health conditions to develop from anxiety to depression.
Anxiety, depression or an undiagnosed mental health condition can lead to suicide. In fact, since the pandemic, the suicide rate has surged by 30%. It is now the second leading cause of death for adolescents behind gun deaths.
Conley noticed one of the students spent an extra-long time with a dog. He found out she no longer had family support due to trauma in the family. The dog happily let the student pet and pet him.
The Love on a Leash organization certifies pets to provide therapy in schools, hospitals, businesses, homes, or wherever volunteer teams are asked to go.
Research has found pet therapy reduces stress and increases joy. Therapy pets have helped individuals reach physical and educational goals, too reports the Love on a Leash organization.
“Petting or walking with a dogy may help increase mobility, and reading to an animal may build a child’s confidence,” wrote Love on a Leash on its website.
Therapy pets are not the same as emotional support or service animals.
“A therapy pet’s primary function is to brighten someone’s day,” wrote Love on a Leash.
That requires a calm personality from both the pet and their owner.
Love on a Leash knows it takes a bit to know if a dog, cat, or rabbit qualifies as a therapy pet so the non-profit created a certification process. The certification makes sure there are no unwanted surprises during a therapy visit.
Therapy pets must pass Love on a Leash’s Control Evaluation and then participate in 10 different supervised therapy visits before receiving a certificate.
“(Teams) must adhere to our published Guidelines in order to be protected by Love on a Leash’s liability insurance,” wrote Love on a Leash.
Unlike service animals, therapy pets are not protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Therefore, therapy dogs cannot go where pets are not allowed.
All therapy pets are privately owned. Most are dogs.
Conley said he couldn’t be happier with this first therapy dog visit to the high school, especially when the administration noticed what was going on.
“Linda Gibson (PUSD Superintendent) showed up right when the dogs and their owners came onto campus,” said Conley. “She mingled a bit and told me that she really dug the program. She even gave me a high five.”
