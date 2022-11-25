Ric Quigley, local music store owner, thought, what the heck — why not host a band jam at the Oxbow Saloon in Payson in late November? Raise some money for music lovers, keep the store open, and just have a good time?
So his luthier playing buddy David Bolla decided to give Quigtone and music lovers in town a boost by hosting a Mega Jam on Nov. 20 at the Oxbow Saloon. At one point, Payson had three music stores. Quigtone is the last store standing.
It ended up better than Quigley imagined.
“It was an event overflowing with love, talent, and support!” he wrote on the Quigtone Music & Supply Facebook page.
Sol de Ville, Cinnamon Twist, Rim Range, Rim Rock, the Rusty Spring Band, the Heber Ridge Band plus others played an eclectic mix of music for every taste.
The organizers invited community members to come up on the Oxbow’s stage to play along. Some of the tunes inspired the crowd to dance, others to sing along.
Quigley thanked Billy Ishida, formerly of Junction 87, for yielding his normal Sunday afternoon jam spot for this event during an interview with KRIM for its Community Spotlight show.
“Thank you to Mary (Hanson, manager Oxbow) and Billy for booking all the bands,” he said.
Quigley shot and posted pictures of locals and bands alike just enjoying music in front of a crowd.
“We had such a good turnout and so much support,” he said.
He and his buddies are talking about doing another jam soon.
Look for information at the Quigtone Music Store Facebook page.
