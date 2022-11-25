sol de ville

Sol de Ville playing at the Nov. 20 Mega Jam hosted by Quigtone Music store at the Oxbow Saloon.

 Ric Quigley

Ric Quigley, local music store owner, thought, what the heck — why not host a band jam at the Oxbow Saloon in Payson in late November? Raise some money for music lovers, keep the store open, and just have a good time?

So his luthier playing buddy David Bolla decided to give Quigtone and music lovers in town a boost by hosting a Mega Jam on Nov. 20 at the Oxbow Saloon. At one point, Payson had three music stores. Quigtone is the last store standing.

