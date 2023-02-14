It doesn’t take much to fill a council seat, applicants must also be 18 or older, live in Payson and be registered to vote. Applicants must write a letter with their qualifications and the reasons why he/she feels they would be a good council member if appointed. That is if there are fewer than 20 applications. Then the council can require resumes to pare down the number of interviews they’d have to do.
The Payson Town Council had not even announced Councilor Tina McAllister Smith’s had resigned when it already had 10 inquiries to fill it.
It doesn’t take much to apply to an open council seat, just a letter with the candidate’s qualifications and the reasons why they feel they are a good candidate. That is if there are fewer than 20 applications. Then the council can require resumés to pare down the number of interviews they’d have to do.
During its Feb. 9 meeting, Mayor Chris Higgins accepted McAllister Smith’s letter of resignation. McAllister Smith had won her seat during the August election. She had only voted in a couple of meetings before a family health crisis required her to move out of town.
Town Manager Troy Smith explained the town policy requires the town to accept applications for seven days after announcing the seat is open to fill.
“On Feb. 22, you would take official action (of) the vacancy,” he said. “We are in the process of preparing those documents. (Applicant acceptance) would close at 5 p.m. on March 1.”
Smith then explained that since more than one person has expressed an interest in filling the seat, the council will need to figure out how to winnow down their choices.
The town code requires the council to interview candidates if there are more than one.
“You would score the applicants from 1 to 10,” said Smith.
Those tabulated scores would become public, but “the score is not binding, it is the vote that is binding,” said Smith.
He suggested if more than 20 people applied for the empty position, the council request resumés and do a review “so you reduce the field to a small pool of interviews to do.”
Once the council has completed the interviews, Smith said it has the option “to conducting an executive session to discuss” their choice.
The council must then return to chambers and vote on their final choice.
Council member Jolynn Schinstock wondered if the council should require a resumé immediately.
Town contract attorney Jon Paladini discouraged that, then suggested if the council was intent on requesting a resumé that it be “not more than one page.”
Higgins indicated he would prefer to just interview people, so long as the number were not too crazy.
“If we receive 23, we can just (interview) 23,” he said.
Call the Town of Payson for more information: 928-474-5242.
Applicants must also be 18 or older, live in Payson and be registered to vote.
