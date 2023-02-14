Town of Payson logo

It doesn’t take much to fill a council seat, applicants must also be 18 or older, live in Payson and be registered to vote. Applicants must write a letter with their  qualifications and the reasons why he/she feels they would be a good council member if appointed. That is if there are fewer than 20 applications. Then the council can require resumes to pare down the number of interviews they’d have to do.

The Payson Town Council had not even announced Councilor Tina McAllister Smith’s had resigned when it already had 10 inquiries to fill it.

It doesn't take much to apply to an open council seat, just a letter with the candidate's qualifications and the reasons why they feel they are a good candidate. That is if there are fewer than 20 applications. Then the council can require resumés to pare down the number of interviews they'd have to do.

