By June 29, the weather had played a silent, yet much appreciated partner in dampening the flames of the Backbone Fire.
Things looked so rosy, the Gila County sheriff returned Pine, Strawberry and Hunt Ranch to “Ready” status, effectively ending the 12-day evacuation order.
ADOT then opened all the roads between Camp Verde, Pine and Payson.
The Backbone Fire has raged in the Fossil Creek wilderness since June 16, when a dry lightning strike started the fire near the confluence of Fossil Creek and the Verde River. The fire forced the evacuation of Pine, Strawberry and Hunt Ranch for almost two weeks.
The damp conditions kept the fire at 40,855 acres over the weekend allowing firefighters to gain control of 76% of the fire’s edge by Thursday morning.
Still, troubling hot spots remained on Deadman Mesa, Hardscrabble Canyon and on the face of Nash Point above Strawberry. The fire also smoldered along Highway 260.
All of this didn’t concern Jason Coil, operations manager. During his last operations report on the morning of June 29, he told the audience the “areas of red (on the map) are getting smaller.
“We’re looking for more of that hard black to continue around the fire’s edge,” he said.
As the fire’s edge shrinks, personnel have left the Backbone Fire to rest up and prepare for their next fire, said Coil.
By the end of the week, the Type 1 team will hand over the reins to a Type 4 team, which means the fire’s complexity has drastically declined, he said.
For those 504 who remained on Tuesday, cleanup is all that’s left. Crews will do most of that work along the highways.
But Coil explained suppression repair also happens in and around all areas of the fire.
“It can be to remove this dozer line here or clean up that campsite there,” he said. “We want to make sure nothing is left behind from what it’s supposed to look like.”
On Wednesday, Coil and his team planned to take time to create an after-action report in order to make “continuous improvements on operations,” he said.
As monsoon storms moved in during the week, Coil reminded the audience the next concern is flooding.
The good news with the Backbone Fire, none of the areas the National Weather Service indicated as threats for flooding will impact population areas, said Coil.
“Just stay out of the closed areas,” he said.
At this time, the Forest Service has closed the Fossil Creek recreational area, the Coconino and Tonto forests — all areas prone to flooding after the Backbone Fire.
